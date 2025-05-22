Chengdu, China--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - May 18 is International Museum Day. This year, a trend of "specialty swap" has swept into the world of cultural relics. Under the initiative of the Sichuan Provincial Cultural Heritage Administration, three major museums in Southwest China-Sanxingdui, Jinsha, and Luojiaba-have launched a cross-time-and-space "cultural relics delivery" event.

China Sichuan on International Museum Day

In southwestern China, the Sichuan Basin is a land where diverse civilizations converge. The Ba and Shu cultures complement each other, with the former being vigorous and martial and the latter refined and scholarly, blending harmoniously. The ancient Shu people were romantic and imaginative, as evidenced by their Bronze Mythical Tree and the Sun and Immortal Birds that embodied cosmic visions. The Ba people were valiant and warlike, as reflected in their bronze weapons and battle-themed engravings that recorded their tribal memories. These two cultures merged in their interactions, jointly crafting the rich and diverse chapter of the Ba-Shu region within the broader tapestry of Chinese civilization.

On this special day, the "Bronze Bird" of the Sanxingdui Museum sent the bronze cultural and creative product and a cute pottery pig handbag as a "local specialty" to the "Bronze Dou With a War Pattern (Land Battle and Water Battle)" at the Luojiaba Site Museum. And the Bronze Dou reciprocated with a tiger figurine that was loved by the Ba people. This "local specialty exchange" among cultural relics thus began. The Sun and Immortal Bird of the Jinsha Site Museum also responded positively and donated gold foil souvenirs to Sanxingdui, but the package failed to be delivered due to being "overweight".

The theme of International Museum Day this year is "The Future of Museums in a Rapidly Changing Community". Today, Museums are no longer just repositories of the past, but also places where cultural relics are given new life. This meaningful "specialty exchange" brought museums closer together, cultural relics "come alive," inviting the public to rediscover the warmth and wonder behind cultural heritage.

