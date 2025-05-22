Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
WKN: A1XA9J | ISIN: FI4000074984 | Ticker-Symbol: 2VO
Tradegate
21.05.25 | 16:16
28,600 Euro
+1,02 % +0,290
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
Valmet Oyj: Change negotiations for Valmet's new operating model concluded in Finland and Sweden

Finanznachrichten News

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on May 22, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. EEST

HELSINKI, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced on March 31, 2025, Valmet will renew its operating model to better serve customers with a lifecycle approach, and to increase efficiency in its operations. This change of operating model is part of Valmet's current work to renew its strategy. The operating model is effective as of July 1, 2025.

The change negotiations related to the operating model change have now been finalized in Finland and Sweden, and as a result, 325 roles will be reduced in Finland and 108 roles in Sweden. These reductions will only impact white-collar roles. The change negotiations continue in other countries and the people affected will be known later.

Separately from the recently concluded negotiations, Valmet will initiate new change negotiations in Finland within the Paper business line's Board and Paper Mills business unit concerning temporary layoffs of less than 90 days, affecting approximately 1,100 employees due to a decrease in workload and the need to improve profitability.

Valmet has altogether more than 19,000 employees globally, and in Finland it employs around 6,600 people and in Sweden approximately 1,700 people.

For further information, please contact:
Anu Pires, SVP HR, interim SVP Marketing, Communications, Sustainability and Corporate Relations, Valmet, tel. + 358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Katri Hokkanen
CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen
VP, Investor Relations

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.valmet.com

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and with our automation and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has more than 225 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2024 were approximately EUR 5.4 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/change-negotiations-for-valmet-s-new-operating-model-concluded-in-finland-and-sweden,c4154024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/change-negotiations-for-valmets-new-operating-model-concluded-in-finland-and-sweden-302462987.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
