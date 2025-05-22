Xiamen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - Fujian Province, China, officially launched the 2025 Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition on May 10, organized by the Fujian Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition Organizing Committee. The high-level initiative aims to attract cutting-edge innovation and entrepreneurial projects from around the world. By offering a favorable policy environment, an expansive development platform, and comprehensive support services, the competition seeks to empower global talent to launch ventures in Fujian and accelerate the deep integration of scientific, technological, and industrial innovation.

This year's competition centers on three key sectors: the digital economy, biotechnology, and advanced manufacturing. It is designed to attract professionals with international vision and strong academic or professional backgrounds, particularly those who have earned a master's degree or higher abroad or who have more than two years of innovation and entrepreneurial experience overseas. Projects submitted must demonstrate technological advancement, independent intellectual property rights, and strong commercialization prospects. In general, applicants must be under 55 years of age.

The registration period runs from May 10 to July 10, with online applications accepted through the official competition website: www.fujiantalent.com. Preliminary written reviews will be conducted online in July, and the final roadshow and defense will be held in Xiamen, Fujian Province, in early September, in conjunction with the China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT). Therefore, in addition to participating in the competition, candidates will also have the opportunity to engage in industrial site visits and investment matchmaking sessions.

The competition offers a total prize pool of nearly RMB 3 million. First prize winners will receive RMB 150,000, second prize winners RMB 100,000, third prize winners RMB 50,000, and merit award recipients RMB 20,000. In addition to financial incentives, the organizing committee will provide tailored policy support for award-winning talents. Qualified recipients of the first, second, and third prizes may be directly recognized as provincial high-level talents through a fast-track process and may receive up to RMB 1 million in settlement subsidies and be eligible for inclusion in the Fujian "Hundred Talents Plan" for entrepreneurship, with support of up to RMB 2 million. Moreover, cities across Fujian Province will offer landing and implementation support for top-ranking projects.

Beyond prize awards and policy support, the organizing committee is committed to ensuring that talent projects are successfully implemented in Fujian. To this end, it will collaborate with leading institutions and enterprises to provide full-spectrum assistance for project financing, implementation, and commercialization.

Fujian has long been recognized as a key region for overseas Chinese and a pioneer in China's reform and opening-up. Xiamen, in particular, is celebrated as one of "China's Top 10 Cities for Returnee Entrepreneurs" and one of the "Most Attractive Chinese Cities in the Eyes of Foreign Talent." With strong infrastructure and robust support systems, Xiamen and Fujian are well-positioned to provide comprehensive services and assistance to returning professionals.

The organizing committee warmly welcomes overseas Chinese students, scholars, and technology entrepreneurs to apply and take part in this competition, and to seize the opportunity to contribute to - and benefit from - China's next stage of high-quality development.

