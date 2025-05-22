







HONG KONG, May 22, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ('CITIC Telecom CPC'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883) announced the winning of multiple prestigious awards in Hong Kong and international competitions. CITIC Telecom CPC is honored one of the top three most trusted Security Operations Centers (SOCs) in Hong Kong according to the 'IT PRO Corporate SOC Survey[1]' conducted by the well-known IT mediaIT PROin April 2025, recognizing its outstanding performance, technical expertise, and market leadership in security operations. In addition, CITIC Telecom CPC won 'Cybersecurity Excellence Awards' three years in a row and clinched three awards in '2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards'. CITIC Telecom CPC's innovative AI Pentest security solution clinched two awards, namely the Gold Award for 'Innovation in Digital Transformation - Telecommunications Industries' in '2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie' Awards' and 'Innovation Awards APAC 2025' fromComputer Weeklyfor two consecutive years.Multiple international awards won by CITIC Telecom CPC, includes:- Top three Security Operations Centers (SOCs) in Hong Kong- Three accolades in '2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards' for three consecutive years' AI Security Solutions' SOC Team of the Year' Best Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)- Gold Award for 'Innovation in Digital Transformation - Telecommunications Industries' in '2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie' Awards'- Computer Weekly'Innovation Awards APAC 2025' for two years in a rowMr. Brook Wong, Chief Executive Officer of CITIC Telecom CPC, said, 'We are honored to have won multiple awards from different leading institutions, which act as a driving force for motivating us to accelerate innovation, push the boundaries of possibility, and pursue more outstanding achievements. Our AI-SOC has been selected as Hong Kong's top three in a survey, demonstrating the integrated capabilities of our SOC and affirming both our top-notch service expertise and technological innovation abilities. Over the past few years, our team has actively pursued innovation and leveraged AI to improve enterprise defense capabilities and ensure secure operations. Our innovative AI applications have won numerous international awards to demonstrate our digital intelligence. CITIC Telecom CPC will continue to drive intelligent SOC services as our core, adopt more AI functions and value-added services, building a more comprehensive data security framework and striving to become customers' preferred choice of SOC.'Ranked Among the Top 3 SOCs in Hong Kong byIT PRO| Self-developed Cross-regional SOCs Empowering Enterprises Going Global and Entering ChinaCITIC Telecom CPC's outstanding SOC service capabilities have been recognized as one of the top three Hong Kong SOC service providers in the 'IT PRO Corporate SOC Survey'. According to the survey results, 'security incident investigation, analysis, and regular consultation' is the most important service backed by SOC for enterprise customers. The two major criteria for selecting SOC suppliers are 'user recommendations and incident follow-up experience' and 'security service levels meeting expectations.' CITIC Telecom CPC stands out with its cross-regional SOC services and 7x24 AI-driven threat protection solutions.Cross-regional Connectivity, Hassle-free Security: CITIC Telecom CPC's Professional Advantages1.Cross-regional Self-owned SOCs: With nearly 20 years of experience in security services, CITIC Telecom CPC is one of the few providers with 'self-developed, self-operated, self-managed' cross-regional dual SIEM SOC service platforms in Hong Kong and China. Backed by SOCs in Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Shanghai, it offers 7x24 security incident management services.2.One-stop 'Cloud, Network, Security' Services: With 20 cloud service centers and other global network resources, CITIC Telecom CPC is one of the few security service providers which provides one-stop seamless and secure 'cloud-network' connectivity.3.Professional Technical and Customer Service Teams: One of the few security service providers which offers one-stop 'Cloud, Network, Security' management services, from network infrastructure, business-critical applications (such as CRM, ERP) to device management of different technology vendors, simplifying enterprise IT operations and maintenance.4.AI Innovation Capabilities: 'AI-Red/Blue Cybersecurity Practices' combine the latest AI intelligent analysis for proactive defense and precise threat identification. This provides real-time threat responses and managed security services to enterprises.5.Cross-border Data Compliance Management: CITIC Telecom CPC understands security threat vectors, threat intelligence and compliance requirements in different regions, offering tailor-made comprehensive cybersecurity strategies for enterprises going global and entering China.Professional Team and Local Services Provide Round-the-clock Security for EnterprisesOrganized by a prestigious cybersecurity community - Cybersecurity Insiders, Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is an annual global mega event, which aims to recognize the excellent achievements, creativity and information security leadership of organizations, products and professionals. CITIC Telecom CPC is honored to receive three awards namely AI Security Solutions, SOC Team of the Year, and Best Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) at the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in recognition of its AI innovation capabilities, professional security experts, and managed security services.SOC Team of the Year award is a testament of CITIC Telecom CPC's cybersecurity leadership. Combining 7x24 professional team and international certifications such as CISA, CISSP, CCIE-RS and PMP with deep expertise in serving different regions and industries, CITIC Telecom CPC demonstrates their profound knowledge and rapid responses to various security incidents. Its team adheres to the 'customer-oriented' vision and customizes cybersecurity solutions for every customer to meet their unique scenarios and regulatory requirements. The team also integrates the innovative 'AI-Red/Blue Cybersecurity Practices' to achieve proactive defense, identify potential vulnerabilities and take immediate measures to safeguard organizations from cyber threats.AI Innovation Capabilities Create a More Efficient Digital FutureCITIC Telecom CPC's AI Pentest has been lauded for its outstanding innovative applications and has won the Gold Award for 'Innovation in Digital Transformation - Telecommunications Industries' in '2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie' Awards' and once again 'Innovation Awards APAC 2025' fromComputer Weekly. As the core solution of TrustCSI 3.0 security suite, AI Pentest uses unique AI-driven bypass techniques to expose WAF vulnerabilities, enabling automated routine task scheduling to achieve 7x24 assessment of internal network asset. This lightweight solution functions as an 'AI security robot vacuum' which automatically operates 7x24, greatly enhancing network vulnerabilities detection efficiency and helping enterprises establish a robust defense against potential threats in the ever-changing digital world.Mr. Brook Wong added, 'We will continue to foster the deep integration of AI technology and network security, helping customers achieve the automation and intelligence of secure operations, and jointly move towards a safer and more efficient digital future. CITIC Telecom CPC's professional team will fully leverage its expertise and integrate it with AI to further strengthen customers' cybersecurity defense. We will also upgrade our Security Operations Centers (SOCs) to ride with the AI-driven new era. We plan to introduce the third self-developed AI-powered SIEM technology platform in the second half of this year, empowering enterprises to respond to cyber threats in a more cost-effective and efficient manner, and accelerating the dual-track development of cybersecurity and digital transformation.'[1] The survey was conducted online by IT PRO via email questionnaire to more than 12,000 mid to senior-level executives in local enterprises in April 2025.Source (Chinese only): https://itpromag.com/2025/05/16/it-pro-soc-resultAbout CITIC Telecom CPCWe are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ('CITIC Telecom CPC'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT private network solutions, TrustCSI information security solutions, DataHOUSE cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD cloud computing solutions.With the motto 'Innovation Never Stops,' we leverage innovative technologies to boost technology empowerment (+AI). Embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies we aim to unlock technical potential. By integrating deep learning and intelligent data analysis technologies, we transform these technologies into data empowerment (AI+) generative applications, reshaping the Intelligence Operation Journey of enterprises.With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across nearly 160 countries and regions, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect nearly 170 points of presence (POPs), 60+ SDWAN gateways, 20 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and three dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). Media Contacts:
Catherine Yuen
CITIC Telecom CPC
(852) 2170 7536
Email: catherine.yuen@citictel-cpc.com

Source: CITIC Telecom CPC