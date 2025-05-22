The series, which debuted at The smarter E 2025, features a built-in aerosol fire suppression system and IP65 certification, and it is scalable to up to 32 units in parallel. Felicitysolar has introduced the new FLB lithium battery pack series, which includes a 16 kWh battery with 12% higher capacity and 41% smaller volume than the company's previous batteries, as well as 8,000 life-cycles. Up to 32 of the batteries can be connected in parallel, enabling scalability depending on the size of the customer's need. At The smarter E 2025, Felicitysolar Marketing Manager Paul Wong said the FLB series ...

