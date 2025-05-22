Great Place to Work® UK recognised leading technology provider for its ongoing commitment to employee development and growth.

Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announces its naming as one of the UK's 2025 Best Workplaces for Development by Great Place To Work UK. The recognition highlights Riskonnect's consistent investment in employee growth and development and its commitment to fostering a 'great place to work' For All.

This honour follows Riskonnect's certification as a Great Place to Work in the United Kingdom for the fourth year in a row.

"Employee development is at the heart of our culture," said Kevin Crow, chief human resources officer at Riskonnect. "We're intentional about creating an environment where every person has the tools, support, and opportunities they need to grow. When employees feel empowered in their careers, they contribute with more energy, purpose, and innovation. This ultimately drives better outcomes for our customers as our team works by their side to transform risk management."

The Best Workplaces for Development list celebrates companies that demonstrate they understand that development is not one-size fits all and actively support every employee to undertake their own tailored journey of growth.

"Development is all about looking forward it shows a commitment to an employee's long-term potential. It helps individuals feel appreciated and plays a vital role in shaping a strong company culture. Every year, we celebrate organisations that are building exceptional workplace cultures where people and businesses thrive. Learning and development opportunities are a key part of that, which is why we're especially excited to be unveiling the UK's Best Workplaces for Development. Congratulations to Riskonnect for being part of our 2025 UK's Best Workplaces for Development List," said Benedict Gautrey, managing director of Great Place To Work UK.

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution provider. Our technology empowers organisations with the ability to anticipate, manage, and respond in real-time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise. More than 2,700 customers across six continents partner with Riskonnect to gain previously unattainable insights that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 1,500 risk management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit www.riskonnect.com.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Our mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. We give leaders and organisations the recognition and tools to create a consistently and overwhelmingly positive employee experience, fostering cultures that are proven to drive business, improve lives, and better society. Our recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Our proprietary methodology and platform enables organisations to truly capture, analyse, and understand the experience of all employees. Our groundbreaking research empowers organisations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Our coaches, content, and community connect the boldest leaders, ideas, and innovations in employee experience. Since 1992, our Certification, Best Workplaces Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

