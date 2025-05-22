WePlay Collaborates with Russian National Anime Prostokvashino for Cross-Border Partnership: Reinventing Classic Memories Through "Social + Childlike Fun"

MOSCOW, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the globally renowned social entertainment platform WePlay officially announced a strategic collaboration with the classic Russian animated series " " to launch a special themed crossover event. This partnership breaks dimensional boundaries, centering around "Social + Childlike Fun" to create immersive interactive experiences for users, conveying the youth cultural concept of "Play with Attitude, Meet Like-Minded People".

WePlay is a globally leading social gaming platform that centers on "gaming + community," dedicated to delivering immersive experiences that transcend mere entertainment for its users. The Soviet-era classic animated series " " has influenced generations since its debut, accompanying countless viewers' growth with its heartwarming stories and endearing characters. This collaboration represents not only deep integration of brand cultures but also aims to deliver fresh social entertainment experiences for users across all age groups, allowing adults to relive childhood memories while connecting with kindred spirits.

The crossover event will run from May 22nd to June 22nd. During this period, WePlay will introduce a series of engaging activities. Users can obtain limited-time virtual items including rings, voice room gifts, and avatar frames. Through participation in gift activities, users will feel immersed in the anime world, enjoying delightful moments alongside beloved characters. Both adults who grew up watching the series on TV and younger generations experiencing this classic for the first time will find their own joy in the event.

The Russia Regional Marketing Director of WePlay stated: "Our collaboration with 'Prostokvashino' represents a significant exploration of the 'IP + Social' model. We aim to leverage the powerful influence of this classic animation to create a platform where users can revisit childhood nostalgia while expressing individuality and building authentic emotional connections. We want everyone to discover more happiness and friendship through WePlay."

About WePlay

WePlay, a next-generation global social entertainment platform under Singapore-based Wejoy Group, integrates multiple gaming and entertainment features. With the mission to "Bring joy and friends to young people around the world" and the vision to "Bring people together through games, lead the trend of global online social entertainment", WePlay is committed to co-creating an innovative new era of gaming social experiences with players. Moving forward, WePlay will continue expanding collaborations with global top-tier IPs, fostering cultural exchanges through IP partnerships to build a social ecosystem that better meets young people's needs.

