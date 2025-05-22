Rockwell Automation to Showcase Innovative Smart Battery Manufacturing at The Battery Show Europe 2025

Battery manufacturers enabled to drive innovation with smart, sustainable, and efficient solutions for gigafactories of the future

DUSSELDORF, Germany, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, will showcase its latest innovations for smart battery manufacturing at The Battery Show, 3 - 5 June, in Stuttgart, Germany.

As battery manufacturers strive to meet the escalating global demand, Rockwell Automation offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to optimize factory floor connectivity, enhance predictive maintenance and streamline operations with advanced logistics systems. These technological innovations include advanced manufacturing execution systems (MES) software, AI-driven solutions, and digital threads for electric vehicle battery production.

At this year's show, visitors to Booth 9-G47 will experience live demonstrations of Rockwell Automation's Emulate3D® Factory Test capabilities, recently launched at Hannover Messe 2025. Integrating NVIDIA Omniverse APIs and OpenUSD, this innovative solution redefines digital twin technology by enabling factory-scale virtual controls testing. This allows manufacturers to test and optimize their automation systems before any equipment is installed, optimizing efficiency and reducing deployment risks.

A key highlight of the exhibition will be the Digital Battery Passport, developed in collaboration with Circulor. This digital solution ensures traceability across the entire battery supply chain, from raw material extraction to final product delivery, supporting compliance and sustainability initiatives worldwide.

Rockwell Automation also continues to strengthen its ecosystem through partnerships with leading battery manufacturers, recently highlighted by its collaboration with British company IONETIC, a UK startup dedicated to making custom battery packs for electric vehicles affordable and reliable.

In addition, Peter Mair, principal director EMEA automotive & tire, EV at Rockwell Automation will be presenting a session "Driving Decarbonization with the Digital Thread: Examples and Case Studies on Design for Sustainability, Energy Management with AI, Digital Product Passport, and Supply-Chain Traceability," which will offer attendee valuable insights into the role of digital technologies in achieving sustainability goals.

"Our mission is to support battery manufacturers in navigating the complex challenges of rapid technological advancements, fast scaling production while reducing scrap, and the critical need for sustainable practices," said Mair. "Our presence at The Battery Show Europe underscores our commitment to empowering the industry with innovative solutions for smart, efficient, resilient and sustainable battery production."

Rockwell Automation will also unveil its new State of Smart Manufacturing Report - Automotive Edition, available from June 3, including regional-specific data for the UK and Germany. The report will provide valuable insights into current trends and challenges within the automotive sector.

Visit Rockwell Automation at Booth 9-G47 to experience first-hand how its solutions can help manufacturers build the next generation of smart battery factories. Industry experts and technology specialists will be available throughout the event to discuss how these innovations can help manufacturers achieve cost-effective, flexible, and sustainable operations.

