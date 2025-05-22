Zentiva and Euractiv Bring Policymakers Together for Health Policy Conference

Ensuring Fair Access to Medicines for All

PRAGUE and BRUSSELS, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentiva supported Euractiv's Health Policy Conference in Brussels, where its CEO, Steffen Saltofte, joined senior EU policymakers in the opening panel titled "The EU Pharmaceutical Legislation - Ensuring Fair Access to Medicines for All."

Representing Europe's off-patent medicine sector, Steffen Saltofte called for a unified approach to reshape pharmaceutical policy with patients at the centre. He emphasised the need to bring together all healthcare stakeholders - from innovators to the off-patent industry, from regulators to policymakers - to fulfil the promise of health as a fundamental right for all.

"We need sustainable healthcare that is resilient and that people can trust," said Steffen Saltofte. "Our EU-based plants delivered throughout COVID and recent shortages - but continued resilience is only possible with a systemic framework that ensures fair and simple rules, predictable pricing, and an aligned policy approach that truly puts patients first. If we want equal access to medicines, we must invest in the system. That means working together to secure medicines for all - across availability, affordability, and accessibility. This demands fair, forward-looking rules and a shared commitment to Europe's healthcare sovereignty. This is not about one part of the system - it's about delivering one healthcare, for all."

Key topics that Zentiva underlined during the discussion:

Equal Access and Timely Competition Are Vital

We advocate for pharmaceutical reform that guarantees early patient access through fair competition. Extending exclusivity periods could delay the entry of generics and biosimilars, impacting both affordability and availability.

Resilience Starts with Economically Viable EU-Based Manufacturing

Our manufacturing sites in Prague and Bucharest maintained continuous supply during recent crises. We call for predictable pricing, investment incentives, and smart procurement rules to secure local production of essential medicines - not just for a few substances, but across the portfolio, ensuring fair access for all who depend on medicines every day.

Policy Alignment and Cross-Sector Cooperation Are Essential

Industrial, pharmaceutical, and environmental policies must be aligned. Without coordination, new directives - such as the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive - risk undermining medicine supply and innovation in greener technologies.

A Modern Framework for Sustainable Healthcare Is Needed

We support reforms that accelerate the adoption of digital tools, such as digital leaflets, incentivize value-added medicines, and ensure pricing systems reflect real-world costs and sustainability goals.

Moderated by EURACTIV's Anna Gumbau, the discussion featured Rainer Becker, Director for Medical Products and Innovation at DG SANTE in the European Commission; Stine Bosse, Member of the European Parliament and Vice-Chair of the SANT Committee; and Ondrej Knotek, Member of the European Parliament and of the SANT Committee.

Platforms like the one provided by Euractiv are vital - they bring us together to listen, collaborate, and drive progress. For the benefit of all people who rely on medicines every day. Because health is a right, not a privilege.

About Zentiva

Zentiva provides health and wellbeing for all generations. We are a European company developing, producing, and delivering high-quality, affordable medicines to more than 100 million people in over 30 countries across Europe and beyond. Zentiva has four wholly owned manufacturing sites and a broad network of external manufacturing partners to ensure supply security. The company is private equity-owned, delivering sustainable growth, with an ambitious plan for the years to come.

We are a team of more than 5,000 unique talents bonded together by our commitment to ensuring the supply of high-quality, affordable medicines to people who depend on them every day. We want Zentiva to be a great place to work, where everyone feels welcomed and appreciated, and can be their true selves, contributing to the best of their ability.

Our roots reach back more than 500 years to a small pharmacy in Prague that still exists today. We act today for a sustainable tomorrow, so that Zentiva will continue to provide health and wellbeing for all generations for at least another 500 years.

www.zentiva.com

