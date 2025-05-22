Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.05.2025 12:02 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Legacy Meets Innovation: OakWood Designers & Builders Earns 2025 Consumer Choice Award in Ottawa

Finanznachrichten News

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / OakWood Designers & Builders, one of Ottawa's most respected and enduring home construction firms, has been recognized with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Home Builder category. This milestone achievement honours OakWood's unparalleled legacy of craftsmanship, client-first design, and visionary use of technology that continues to set new benchmarks for the residential building industry in Canada's capital.

Founded in 1956 by German master carpenter John Liptak Sr., OakWood started as a modest carpentry business and has since grown into a fourth-generation, family-run powerhouse. Today, under the leadership of Patricia Liptak-Satov and Angela Mallon, the company is celebrated for its award-winning Design + Build services, cutting-edge technology integration, and exceptional commitment to client satisfaction. From custom homes to large-scale renovations and multi-unit developments, OakWood continues to lead by example.

"It's a tremendous honour to receive the Consumer Choice Award," said Patricia Liptak-Satov, COO of OakWood. "This recognition reaffirms our team's commitment to excellence at every stage of a project-from design and material selection to construction and post-completion care. We're proud to have earned the trust of our clients, and we're excited to keep raising the bar for what's possible in home building."

A Full-Service Design + Build Leader

OakWood offers a complete, vertically integrated approach to residential construction. Clients benefit from in-house architectural and interior designers, professional project managers, skilled trades, and Ottawa's most advanced construction showroom experience. Its award-winning Design Centres-located in Ottawa South and Downtown-showcase thousands of premium materials, finishes, fixtures, and smart home technologies to help clients bring their visions to life.

Core offerings include:

  • Custom homes with net-zero and energy-efficient options

  • Full-home renovations and additions

  • High-end kitchens and bathrooms

  • Multi-unit developments

  • Architectural design, permitting, and project management

Every project is supported by OakWood's industry-leading client portal, which offers real-time updates, financial transparency, and milestone tracking-ensuring a stress-free experience from concept to completion.

A Technology-Driven Approach to Modern Building

What sets OakWood apart is not only its decades-long legacy, but also its commitment to innovation. The company is a national leader in smart home integration, sustainable building practices, and prefabrication solutions. OakWood was one of the first builders in Canada to offer Net-Zero Ready Homes, and it continues to lead the charge in green construction with eco-conscious designs that minimize environmental impact without compromising on luxury.

The firm's use of virtual reality, 3D modeling, and AI-enhanced design tools further streamlines the process and allows homeowners to engage with their spaces before construction begins-enhancing confidence and satisfaction.

Award-Winning Excellence Recognized

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research and community feedback. Winners are selected based on brand reputation, customer satisfaction, and industry performance. OakWood's recognition as the top Home Builder in Ottawa highlights not only its exceptional output, but also its consistent ability to evolve and lead in a highly competitive market.

In addition to this latest honour, OakWood has received over 180 local, national, and international awards for design, innovation, and business excellence. The company has been recognized by the Greater Ottawa Home Builders' Association (GOHBA), Ontario Home Builders' Association (OHBA), and has achieved distinctions from the Better Business Bureau and Canadian Home Builders' Association.

Looking Ahead: Building the Future of Home Living

As the residential landscape continues to shift, OakWood remains firmly focused on anticipating client needs and shaping the future of the industry. From expanding its sustainable building offerings to launching design initiatives that reflect Canada's evolving lifestyles, the company is always several steps ahead.

"Our clients aren't just building homes-they're investing in better ways to live," added Patricia. "That's why we continue to innovate, hire the best people, and deliver work that exceeds expectations. This award is for them as much as it is for us."

To learn more about OakWood Designers & Builders or to schedule a consultation, CLICK HERE or visit www.oakwood.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/legacy-meets-innovation-oakwood-designers-and-builders-earns-202-1030557

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.