Club's new retail destination opens in the heart of Birmingham, blending immersive fan experiences with world-class shopping

Aston Villa Football Club today officially opened its landmark retail store in Birmingham's iconic Bullring shopping centre. This moment marks a bold step forward in the club's continued commercial growth and ambition to position itself as a world-class organisation both on and off the pitch.

Aston Villa Football Club officially opens flagship store at Bullring Shopping Centre

The new 10,000-square-foot, two-floor retail space is now welcoming avid fans and shoppers alike. Celebrating the occasion with the launch of the 2025/26 away kit, there was a series of prize draws offering fans the chance to win personal shopping sessions and exclusive merchandise. Shoppers were also greeted with a vibrant atmosphere including a live DJ and immersive photo opportunities.

Located next to Selfridges and alongside some of the UK's most recognisable brands, the Aston Villa Bullring store showcases the full breadth of the club's retail offering. This includes the newly revealed away kit, the full adidas x AVFC collection, training wear, lifestyle apparel, limited-edition releases, and an expansive range of adidas performance and Originals items. The opening also marks the debut of the 'Aston Works' customisation hub, where fans can personalise their purchases with bespoke designs.

"Today's opening marks a major milestone in our retail journey and broader growth strategy," David Asquith, Vice President of Retail at Aston Villa, said. "We've worked hard to create a space that is immersive and aspirational, going far beyond traditional retail to proudly reflect the culture and history of Aston Villa."

"This store brings Aston Villa into the heart of Birmingham city centre in a bold and exciting way. It underlines our commitment to innovation, commercial excellence, and delivering memorable experiences for our fans. We're thrilled and can't wait to welcome more supporters to the Bullring store over the coming months and years to come."

Paul O'Brien, Director of Leasing Commercialisation at Hammerson, commented: "The opening of Aston Villa's store is an important milestone and an exciting addition for Bullring, acting as a prime example of Hammerson's dedication to quality brands and experiences at our best-in-class spaces. This flagship opening demonstrates our successful strategy of creating the right spaces for local and global brands alike, helping them reach a vast catchment while further enhancing Bullring's position as one of the UK's leading prime retail and leisure destinations."

The Bullring store is set to become a central hub for the Claret and Blue faithful, as well as a destination for Birmingham's wider community. With an integrated museum section designed to reflect the club's 150-year heritage, immersive fan experiences are combined with a best-in-class retail offering, bringing a new dynamic space with the spirit of Villa Park to the heart of the city.

The store's opening follows a week of anticipated events including a VIP preview with adidas guests and exclusive first-look content across AVFC channels. Further in-store activations will continue from 23-25 May.

Aston Villa is committed to fostering a workplace rooted in equality and diversity, and the Bullring store will reflect these values by providing an inclusive, welcoming environment for every staff member and visitor.

About Aston Villa Football Club

Founded in 1874, Aston Villa Football Club is a founding member of the Football League and a leading institution in the English game. One of only five English clubs to have been crowned champions of Europe, the team has historically enjoyed exceptional success domestically, including seven First Division Championships, seven FA Cup titles, and five Football League Cups.

A club of the future, AVFC is committed to innovating technologically, on and off the pitch, providing best in-class experience for fans and leading the football industry for best practice. United behind the club values of Pride, Passion and Purpose, Aston Villa Football Club continually thrives to push the boundaries of what a football club should be.

