Peristaltic Pumps Market worth $2.38 billion in 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Peristaltic Pumps Market by Type (Tube Pumps & Hose Pumps), Flow Rate, End-use Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical Processing, Mining, Pulp & Paper) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", peristaltic pumps market is expected to reach USD 2.38 billion in 2030 from USD 1.97 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The market for peristaltic pumps is expanding rapidly worldwide due to a number of interrelated factors. Reliable and accurate fluid handling solutions are being adopted by industries due to stringent wastewater treatment regulations and growing capacity additions. Parallelly, growing investments worldwide in new plants for water & wastewater treatment have given a further push to demand, as peristaltic pumps would offer low maintenance operations and are utilized for a wide range of fluid types. The continued growth in pharmaceutical manufacturing globally, combined with the increasing use of single-use technologies in bioprocessing, is also driving market growth through the demand for sterile and contamination-free systems. The market's upward trajectory is further supported by the growing reliance on peristaltic pumps in the food & beverage processing industry, which is fueled by stringent hygiene regulations and the requirement for precise dosing and transfer.

Tube pumps segment accounted for largest share of peristaltic pumps market in 2024

In 2024, the tube pumps segment held the largest share of the global peristaltic pumps market, driven by their versatility, cost-effectiveness, and ease of maintenance. Tube pumps can handle a variety of fluids, including viscous, shear-sensitive, and corrosive substances, without becoming contaminated. They are widely used in industries such as chemical processing, food & beverage, water treatment, and pharmaceuticals. The easy-to-replace tubing design renders them particularly attractive for applications involving high fluid changeovers. As operational efficiency, cleanliness, and low maintenance become more important in industries, demand for tube pumps will further increase in the future.

Below 1000 mL/min segment accounted for largest share of peristaltic pumps market in 2024

In 2024, the below 1000 mL/min flow rate category became the prominent segment in the peristaltic pumps market worldwide due to its accuracy, control, and adaptability toward low-volume dosing applications. When precise and contamination-free fluid management is required, the pump is utilized in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, and laboratory sectors. They are ideal for sensitive operations such as the mixing of chemicals for sampling, dosing reagents, and transferring cell culture media due to their ability to provide accurate flow rates. Their minimal maintenance requirements and compact size make them even more desirable in space-restricted settings.

Pharmaceuticals segment accounted for largest share of peristaltic pumps market in 2024

The pharmaceuticals segment held the largest share of the global peristaltic pumps market in 2024, driven by the critical need for precise, sterile, and contamination-free fluid handling in drug manufacturing and research. Peristaltic pumps are widely used for dosing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), transferring sensitive solutions, and filling sterile containers due to their gentle, non-contact operation. In alignment with the pharmaceutical industry's shifting inclination toward precision, automation, and safety, an upswing in the peristaltic pumps market is expected. Besides handling fluids of varying viscosities, their design enables easy cleaning-in-place (CIP), sterilizing-in-place (SIP) operations, and ensures product purity, making their utility excellent in pharmaceutical manufacturing processes.

Europe held largest share of global peristaltic pumps market in 2024

Due to stringent regulations, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and robust demand from the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, Europe held the largest share of the global peristaltic pump market in 2024. Hygienic fluid transfer alongside environmental regulatory standards has been the major factor for the use of peristaltic pumps in this region, as these are accepted under cleanroom and sterile processing requirements, among other factors. EU regulations have led industries to invest in reliable and low-maintenance types of pumping equipment due to the precision dosing, control of contamination, and sustainable operations. The presence of key manufacturers and ongoing new developments in fluid handling also support Europe's leading market position, thus cementing growth and development.

The report profiles key companies, including Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (UK), Verder Group (Netherlands), ProMinent Group (Germany), Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC (US), Valmet (Finland), Graco Inc. (US), Wanner Engineering, Inc. (US), Randolph Austin Company (US), IDEX (US), Heidolph Scientific Products GmbH (Germany), and Gilson Incorporated (US).

