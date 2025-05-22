Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.05.2025 13:00 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bybit Presents "Chicken Trader": The World's First Poultry-Powered Trading Showdown Livestream

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, UAE, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is taking novel trading challenges to new heights with the announcement of the Chicken Trader special, an unprecedented livestream session where professional crypto traders will have their authority challenged by their own pet chickens.

Scheduled to air on May 23, 2025 at 8AM UTC, the first-of-its-kind spectacle will feature Dylon Lord of Entry, Crypto trader & host at Crypto Banter, and DaviddTechI, Crypto trader & Co-Founder at DaviddTech, two seasoned trading pros whose market fortunes will temporarily rest on the shoulders of their feathered advisors.

Highlights

  • Chickens Calling the Shots: Each chicken will peck at different treats representative of various trading options to channel their instruction. Yielding the strategizing power to the beaks of the chickens, both traders will be asked to execute the trading decisions faithfully.
  • Live PnL Showdown: The resulting profit and loss (PnL) percentage will be tracked real-time during the livestream-and promises to shock the traders and the audience.
  • Predictions and Live Giveaways: The audience will share in a 1,000 USDT prize pool by voting and participating in the red packets giveaway.
Bybit Presents

The special edition at Bybit Live is for entertainment purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Participants should be mindful of the risks associated with crypto trading.

No animals are harmed in the process. Terms and conditions and usual disclaimers apply. The not-to-be-missed battle will go live on May 23, and users may subscribe to upcoming session on Bybit Live.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2694099/Bybit_Presents_Chicken_Trader_The_World_s_First_Poultry_Powered_Trading_Showdown.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-presents-chicken-trader-the-worlds-first-poultry-powered-trading-showdown-livestream-302463077.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.