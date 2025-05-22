Anzeige
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
ACCESS Newswire
22.05.2025 13:02 Uhr
Punta Pacifica Realty: Luxury Panama Penthouse Tour: Inside Ocean Reef's Exclusive Residence

PANAMA CITY, PA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / An ambitious land reclamation project has blossomed into one of Panama City's most exclusive residential communities. In A Spotlight to Panama, a captivating YouTube series hosted by social communicator Ana Patricia Hassan, viewers are taken on a journey through Ocean Reef Islands, a groundbreaking development that stands out not only in Panama City but across all of Latin America.

Luxury Panama penthouse tour: Inside Ocean Reef's exclusive residence

Luxury Panama penthouse tour: Inside Ocean Reef's exclusive residence
An ambitious land reclamation project has blossomed into one of Panama City's most exclusive residential communities.

Earlier in the series, the host and interviewees explored the project's remarkable engineering, including its world-class land reclamation by Boskalis, the global leader in the field, as well as the unparalleled amenities designed for residents and future homeowners.

In the latest video, the social communicator offers an exclusive tour of one of the most luxurious penthouses within these private islands. Located in Seascape, a development dedicated to wellness and privacy, this residence is a true sanctuary.

"A haven for those who find serenity by the water," Ana Patricia describes.

As the episode unfolds, viewers are treated to a showcase of elevated design, where modern living meets timeless elegance. The penthouse boasts a spacious wrap-around balcony with breathtaking panoramic views, three generously sized bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and two fully equipped kitchens with top-of-the-line appliances. Thoughtfully designed to balance shared and private spaces, it is the perfect retreat for families seeking both togetherness and independence.

Beyond the residence itself, Seascape offers an array of world-class amenities designed for relaxation and well-being, including a state-of-the-art gym, an ocean-view yoga deck, a luxurious sauna, a meditation area, and a resort-style pool leading to a private beach.

For those eager to learn more about Seascape or Ocean Reef Islands, be sure to watch A Spotlight to Panama or contact us today to discover your own slice of paradise.

Contact Information

Duncan McGowan
President of Punta Pacifica Realty
sales@puntapacificarealty.com
+1-786-528-3080

SOURCE: Punta Pacifica Realty



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/luxury-panama-penthouse-tour-inside-ocean-reefs-exclusive-residence-1030500

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
