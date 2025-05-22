Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QMET) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (FSE: 0NB) ("QMET") are pleased to announce compelling initial geological reconnaissance results and a strategic exploration program for the Colchester Natural Hydrogen Project, located in north-central Nova Scotia.

The Colchester Project includes seven licenses totaling 559 claims across 89.44 square kilometers, strategically adjacent to Quebec Innovative Materials Corp's ("QIMC") established natural hydrogen district. This area is highly prospective, featuring ideal geological conditions for significant natural hydrogen (H2) and helium (He) accumulation.

Leveraging QIMC's proven exploration model-successfully deployed at the St-Bruno-de-Guigues discovery- QIMC's team has identified several high-priority exploration targets from the reconnaissance that has been ongoing since May 17, 2025.

Highlights from the initial findings include:

Confirmation of radiogenic basement rocks, uranium-thorium enriched intrusions, and a comprehensive fracture network associated with the Cobequid Fault Zone (CFZ), indicating substantial natural hydrogen and helium potential.

Identification of U/Th-rich granitoids that continuously generate radiogenic helium and radiolytic hydrogen.

Extensive mafic and ultrapotassic dikes with minerals such as olivine, pyroxene, and biotite, known for hydrogen production via serpentinization and oxidation reactions.

The CFZ's deep fracture network serving effectively as conduits and reservoirs for these natural gases.

Regional sedimentary sequences (salt and shale from the Windsor and Mabou groups) acting as reliable seals and traps for gas preservation.

Based on these compelling results, initial high-potential zones have been targeted for upcoming soil gas sampling, geophysical surveys, and geochemical analyses scheduled for late spring and summer.

Richard Penn, CEO of Q Precious & Battery Metals, commented: "These initial results from Colchester underscore the exceptional efficiency of QIMC's exploration approach. The rapid identification of priority targets positions us strongly for the next exploration phase."

John Karagiannidis, CEO and Chairman of QIMC, stated: "The early success at Colchester reinforces the accuracy and reliability of our hydrogen exploration model. Our strategic partnership with QMET enhances resource optimization and expedites key operational milestones, creating substantial value for our shareholders."

This joint collaboration at Colchester further solidifies both companies' strategic positions in the fast-growing clean, renewable natural hydrogen sector.

Exploration work conducted on the Colchester Project is overseen by Edward Procyshyn, P.GEO, a qualified expert in hydrogen exploration, he has reviewed, read and approved the technical content presented in this press release. Edward Procyshyn confirms that the methodologies employed, data presented, and interpretations made conform to current industry practices and standards relating to hydrogen exploration.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to statements regarding: exploration potential, geological characteristics, potential hydrogen discoveries, leveraging known geological conditions, replicating successful exploration models, expanding strategic collaborations, and anticipated exploration plans, milestones, timelines, and benefits arising from the collaboration agreement with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC). Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including but not limited to: potential delays; geological uncertainties and the speculative nature of mineral and hydrogen exploration; actual exploration results differing materially from expectations; inability to replicate prior exploration successes or geological conditions of other projects; availability of financing; volatility of commodity prices; competition and market conditions affecting hydrogen and mineral exploration; operational and technological risks; unforeseen environmental and permitting challenges; legal and contractual uncertainties; general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties; and the risk that anticipated benefits of the collaboration with QIMC will not be realized. Although QMET believes these statements and expectations reflected therein are based upon reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that these assumptions will prove accurate, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

