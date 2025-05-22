Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide operational updates at the Company's historic Santa Beatriz copper/gold mine and the El Peñón processing facility located approximately 30 kilometers south of La Serena, Chile.

Highlights:

Total mineralized bulk sample material produced from Santa Beatriz and processed at the El Peñón plant between January and March 2025 represented 1,259.40 tonnes grading at 1.38% Cu.

An additional 987.3 tonnes with an estimated grade of 1.25% Cu have been shipped and stockpiled at the plant site for processing in May.

Gold grades are expected after final settlement of the concentrate sales.

A total of 5,391 tonnes of Cu-Au mineralized material was processed at the plant during the Q4 2025 (Jan-Mar) period generating 142.5 tonnes of Cu-Au concentrate with an approximate average grade of 24.5% copper and 1.6 g/t of gold.

This production generated US$315,515 in revenue (C$453,585).

Additionally, 2,432 tonnes of iron was sold during the period generating revenue of US$124,016 (C$178,284).

A blend of third-party material, Santa Beatriz bulk samples and Farellon stockpiles were used to supply the plant.

Mine development is under review at Santa Beatriz where 3,000 tonnes/month can be initially produced within 6 weeks of decline development and improving up to 5,000 tonnes/month within 6 months. Third party material can be used to supplement processing capacity as development ramps up.

*Final sales are reported at quarter end based on final assays and monthly average copper/gold prices. USD/CAD comparison is based on the March 31st BOC noon rate of 1.4376. C$ revenue is used for illustrative purposes.

President and CEO Alastair McIntyre comments:

"We are pleased with the initial bulk sample results obtained at Santa Beatriz and combined with the recent drilling results, encourages us to continue the development opportunity. We are also encouraged with the plant producing quality Cu-Au and Fe concentrates to support monthly revenue growth. Mineralized material supplied from local third-party sources will continue to supplement our supply requirements as we develop production opportunities from our operations in the coming months."

Table 1. Material Processed, Concentrates Produced and Sold

Month Processed

(Tonnes) Cu Con

sales

(Tonnes) Con Sales

Cu/Au Iron

Production

(Tonnes) Iron

Sales

(Tonnes) Iron

Sales Jan-25 1,710.0 50.2 $114,728 540.0



Feb-25 1,693.9 46.5 $103,843 201.0 804.7 $41,038 Mar-25 1,987.3 45.9 $96,945 155.6 1,627.0 $82,978 Q4 2025 5,391.2 142.5 $315,515 896.6 2,431.7 $124,016

Table 2. Santa Beatriz's Bulk Production and Processing

Month Mined (Tonnes) Cu Grade (%) Jan-25 0 0 Feb-25 586 1.27 Mar-25 674 1.38 Q4 2025 1,260 1.32 *Apr-25 197 1.25 *May-25 790.3 1.25 Total Produced 2,246.10 TBD

*April and May grades are estimated.

Altiplano has generated over C$23.8 million from the recovery and sale (after processing costs) of more than 8.2 million pounds of copper (Dec 2018 to Mar 2025). Cash has been re-invested into acquisition, exploration, new equipment, drilling, expanding underground development and production, and the completion of the El Peñón copper-gold-iron processing facility located 30 km from La Serena, Chile.

About Altiplano

Altiplano Metals is a growing gold, silver, and copper company focused on the Americas. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets that include exploration properties, a developing copper/gold/iron mine and a state-of-the-art operating copper/gold and iron processing facility. Altiplano is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through developing safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration and development, and pursuing acquisition opportunities to provide scalable upside opportunities. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value.

Altiplano is part of the Metals Group of Companies, led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals with a long record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects from exploration through to production, attracting capital, and overcoming adversity to deliver exceptional shareholder value.

