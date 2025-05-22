Argentina's AlmaGBA tender for the Buenos Aires metro area will pay a fixed $10/MW of electricity supplied, with storage capacity bids capped at $15,000/MW per month. From ESS News Argentina's Wholesale Electricity Market Administration Co. (CAMMESA) has published a contract template to guide participants in the 500 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) tender opened in February. The Argentine Energy Secretariat opened the $500 million AlmaGBA Storage tender to procure BESS for AMBA. Projects are expected to take shape within 18 months. The template indicates contracts will run for a maximum ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...