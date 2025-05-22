Anzeige
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2025 13:22 Uhr
JA Mining Introduces $100 Credit and Sustainable Cloud Mining Solution Amid Bitcoin Surge

Finanznachrichten News

JA Mining launches eco-friendly cloud mining with a $100 bonus for new users, offering secure, hassle-free crypto mining as Bitcoin hits new highs

Discover various digital currencies with JA Mining.

Discover various digital currencies with JA Mining.

LONDON, May 22, 2025, has announced the launch of its green energy-powered mining infrastructure alongside a $100 introductory credit for new users.

Founded in 2004, JA Mining provides users access to cryptocurrency mining without the need to purchase or maintain physical hardware. By offering access to computing power hosted in GPU-optimized data centers, the platform simplifies the mining process for both beginners and experienced users.

Supporting Sustainable Crypto Operations

JA Mining reports that its mining operations are powered entirely by renewable energy sources, including solar and wind. According to the company, surplus energy is redirected back into local grids, aligning the platform with growing environmental standards in the digital asset industry.

The platform supports a range of digital assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), XRP, and Solana (SOL), among others. Users receive daily mining rewards based on their contract terms, hashrate, and network conditions.

Security and Infrastructure

JA Mining states it integrates multiple layers of protection into its infrastructure, including endpoint protection and DDoS mitigation. The platform offers encrypted transactions, real-time account dashboards, and round-the-clock technical support.

Each contract is executed through a smart distribution protocol that calculates returns automatically, without requiring users to manually claim rewards.

Comparing daily returns across different contract durations.

Comparing daily returns across different contract durations.

Incentive Program

To support new users, JA Mining is currently offering a limited-time $100 mining credit. The company also provides an optional referral system, allowing users to receive commission based on activity within their network.

Key Platform Features

  • Cloud-based mining infrastructure
  • Operations powered by renewable energy
  • Daily payouts with transparent cost structures
  • Support for multiple cryptocurrencies
  • Technical support available 24/7

As interest in decentralized finance and environmentally responsible digital assets grows, JA Mining positions itself as a streamlined solution for individuals seeking exposure to crypto mining without the operational burden.

For more information, visit https://jamining.uk

Media Contact:
JAMining
info@jamining.net
https://jamining.uk

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/952d3817-8103-4f24-82da-0c09eddecdd5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15288279-e7da-4b58-84a8-b4312102dd1d


