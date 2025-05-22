Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - Delivra Health Brands Inc. (TSXV: DHB) (OTCQB: DHBUF) ("Delivra Health" or the "Company"), a consumer packaged goods company uniquely positioned in the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. ("Global One Media") and Bergskogar Limited ("Bergskogar"), each of which is arm's length to the Company. Global One Media will assist the Company with its digital and social media influencer marketing efforts. Bergskogar will provide the Company with global business development and marketing services.

Global One Media is an investor-focused digital marketing agency that delivers creative and effective solutions for digital market awareness and brand positioning. The term of the agreement with Global One Media (the "Global One Agreement") commences on May 16, 2025 and ends on May 15, 2026. The Global One Agreement may be renewed for an additional two-month term upon the mutual agreement of the Company and Global One Media. Under the terms of the Global One Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay Global One a monthly cash fee of CAD$10,000. There are no performance factors impacting the compensation of Global One Media, and Global One Media will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation. Global One Media does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company.

Bergskogar is a business consulting firm that provides marketing and investor relations services. Its primary focus is on enhancing corporate visibility and support business development initiatives. In exchange for providing these services, Bergskogar will receive an initial cash fee of CAN$50,000 and a second cash fee of CAN$90,000 on October 1, 2025. The term of the agreement with Bergskogar (the "Bergskogar Agreement") commences on May 16, 2025 and ends on May 15, 2026. There are no performance factors impacting the compensation of Bergskogar, and Bergskogar will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation. Bergskogar does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company.

The Global One Agreement and the Bergskogar Agreement are subject to regulatory approval by TSX Venture Exchange.

About Delivra Health Brands Inc.

Helping people take control of their health with alternative wellness solutions is what energizes the Delivra Health team! The Delivra Health portfolio features innovative brands like Dream Water® and LivRelief, which deliver relief from common everyday issues like chronic pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Delivra Health products have allowed millions of customers to reclaim their mobility, energy, and in turn, quality of life. The websites of the Company's two subsidiaries are Dream Water® and LivReliefTM. For more information, please visit www.delivrahealthbrands.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements with respect to the specific services to ultimately be provided under the Global One Agreement and the Bergskogar Agreement, and regulatory approvals to be obtained for the Global One Agreement and the Bergskogar Agreement.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the cannabis markets where the Company operates; changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; employee relations and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution; and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products in the markets where the Company operates. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated March 2, 2021, and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's management's discuss and analysis for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

