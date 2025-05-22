Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - Lion Rock Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROAR) (FSE: KGB) (OTC Pink: LRRIF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of a high-resolution magnetic survey at its multi-commodity Volney Project (Figure 1). Located 20 km southwest of Spearfish in the Black Hills Mining District, Volney is a past-producing, multi-commodity project that hosts high-grade gold, high-grade lithium, and high-grade tin.

The survey, conducted by EarthEx Geophysical Solutions ("EarthEx"), employed their ultra-high-resolution low-flying UAV magnetic surveying system ("exMAG") at the Volney Project. Ultra-high resolution magnetic data is an effective way of rapidly mapping the bedrock across entire project areas and is one of the best tools for identifying structural features and areas of low magnetic susceptibility that may correlate with lithium-bearing pegmatite units.

Survey Highlights

Ultra-High Resolution Magnetic Survey Completed Across Entire Project Area: The UAV-based magnetic survey was flown at 35 m line spacing and provides a high-resolution magnetic dataset to support geological interpretation and drill targeting.

Data to Enhance Targeting of Lithium-Bearing Pegmatites and Shear-Hosted Gold: The exMAG system allows for rapid mapping of bedrock geology and the identification of subtle structural features and zones of low magnetic susceptibility which may correlate with lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatite systems.

Supports Drill Targeting and Expands Structural Understanding: The magnetic data set will be integrated with surface sampling results and geological mapping to refine drill targets across the 1,000 m by 500 m lithium corridor.

About the Volney Project

The Volney property is a multi-commodity project strategically located in South Dakota's Black Hills, a historically rich and active mining region. The Black Hills have produced over 62 million ounces of gold, including from the prolific Homestake Mine, one of the most significant gold producers in North American history. The district continues to attract modern exploration efforts, with companies such as Dakota Gold Corp. actively advancing projects within the Black Hills. The project encompasses high-grade gold, high-grade lithium, and high-grade tin mineralization, with notable historic grades up to 18.2 g/t gold over 18.3 m, 5.3% Li2O, and 2.5% Sn. The Volney Project is home to the Giant Volney pegmatite, a 635 m long LCT (Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum) pegmatite with strong expansion potential, and an extensive high-grade gold system. The project is accessible year-round and consists of private claims with surface and mineral rights, which facilitates rapid permitting and project advancement.1





Figure 1. Volney Project regional map in the Black Hills, South Dakota.



The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carl Ginn, P.Geo., consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Volney Project disclosed herein, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written disclosure.

About Lion Rock Resources Inc.

Lion Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company committed to advancing high-grade gold and lithium projects across North America. The Company's flagship asset, the Volney Project, is located in South Dakota's Black Hills, a mining-friendly jurisdiction surrounded by active gold operations. The Volney Project hosts high-grade gold, lithium and tin mineralization, with historic drill results showing gold grades of up to 18.2 g/t Au over 18.3 m, lithium concentrations as high as 5.3% Li2O. The Company is led by an award-winning team with a proven track record of mineral discoveries, project development, and financing.

1 NI 43-101 Technical Report: Volney Property (February 27,2025)

