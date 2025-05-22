The Company's innovative technology and management support a world where nature thrives and harmony endures.

SHANGHAI, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) marked International Day for Biological Diversity 2025 on May 22, themed Harmony With Nature and Sustainable Development, by sharing its practice to integrate ecological protection throughout the entire engineering cycle. From the deserts of Dubai to Romania's forests, and from Malaysia's Selangor coast to Turkey's Yumurtalik district, the Company has contributed its expertise to global biodiversity conservation through community collaboration, technological innovation, and international cooperation. The projects underscores the Company's leadership in environmental, social, and governance practices, which the report of 2024 has been released by passed April.

Shanghai Electric, as a leading energy equipment manufacturer and green engineering provider, incorporates biodiversity protection into the top-level design of its global projects. The Company evaluates local sensitive species, and takes proactive measures to reduce environmental impact during projects. It promotes ecological balance and biodiversity protection in operating and project areas and regularly evaluates the effectiveness of these efforts.

Shanghai Electric promotes biodiversity protection in Dubai's deserts and Romania's forests

Shanghai Electric's Dubai Solar Thermal Project established a biodiversity protection system before construction, identifying sensitive species habitats and limiting operations with fences and paths. Cleanup efforts raised employee awareness of local ecosystems, culminating in a 2024 joint desert cleanup with municipal officials. In Romania, the Skurtu photovoltaic project was designed to protect local forests by routing cables connecting the north and south blocks around a small forest and excavating roads to avoid farmland. Located in Teleorman County, the 56.03MWp project will supply green power to about 48,000 homes and reduce annual carbon emissions by 4,150 tons, demonstrating Shanghai Electric's commitment to environmental protection across diverse global projects.

Innovative technology empowers ecological restoration

The Shanghai Electric-built Hunutlu Thermal Power Plant in Turkey is located in a biodiversity hotspot, home to reptiles and invertebrates listed on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. The plant employs ultra-low emissions technology that cuts dust, sulfur, and nitrogen, and ensures zero discharge of desulfurization wastewater, protecting Black Sea coastal waters. Its advanced system treats and recycles wastewater for uses such as agricultural irrigation. During construction, Shanghai Electric and project partners implemented turtle protection measures, including forming a volunteer team to clear beach debris and remove obstacles for nesting. To further safeguard sea turtles, the plant limits construction noise and restricts nighttime lighting toward the sea, minimizing environmental disruption and highlighting a strong commitment to biodiversity and ecological responsibility.

Community collaboration in Malaysia raises biodiversity protection awareness

In October 2024, Shanghai Electric's Malaysia Selangor Regenerated Energy Power Station Project Department joined a beach cleanup led by Malaysia's Department of Environment to raise awareness of environmental protection and reduce coastal pollution. The initiative aimed to protect marine biodiversity around Selangor. In addition to participating in cleanup efforts, the team promoted Shanghai Electric's environmental and occupational health policies, emphasizing green, smart energy, and ecological sustainability. The project department also highlighted efforts to manage environmental safety risks. Its contributions earned multiple environmental protection certificates from Selangor, with local authorities recognizing its commitment to sustainability and responsible development in the region.

Shanghai Electric is continuing to promote biodiversity in 2025 having launched several successful campaigns in 2024, emphasizing harmony between industrial development and ecological protection. The Company plans to leverage its strengths in clean technology and green manufacturing to advance "Harmony with nature and sustainable development."

