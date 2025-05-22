Anzeige
Orbility USA Unveils Aggressive Partner Program to Expand U.S. Market Presence
22.05.2025
Orbility USA Unveils Aggressive Partner Program to Expand U.S. Market Presence

Orbility USA launches a strategic Dealer Partnership Program to expand its smart parking footprint across North America - offering hands-on training, sales enablement, engineering support, and aggressive incentives to empower local mobility and infrastructure partners.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Orbility USA, a global leader in Parking Access and Revenue Control Systems (PARCS), proudly announces the launch of its U.S. Dealer Partnership Program-an ambitious initiative aimed at expanding Orbility's footprint across North America.

Orbility

Orbility
Smart parking solutions

Renowned worldwide for its innovative parking revenue controls solutions in airports, municipalities, hospitals, hotels, and shopping centers. Orbility is now intensifying its focus on the U.S. market following the successful debut of its next-generation PARCS platform, NOVA.

The new partner program is designed to drive US regional growth by equipping dealers with a robust support ecosystem, including:

  • Dedicated Sales Support

  • End User market intelligence with RFP services

  • US Tradeshow Support

  • Comprehensive hands-on training and certification

  • Ongoing sales and engineering support

  • Aggressive manufacture incentives

"Orbility is tripling down on its commitment to our dealer network," said Ryan Manion, Director of Growth at Orbility USA. "We're offering the tools, resources, and motivation our partners need to thrive in today's rapidly evolving mobility landscape."

To fuel program adoption, Orbility USA is offering compelling incentives to qualified partners. Interested parties can learn more and submit their application here: https://www.orbility.com/en/us-dealer-program-initiative/

Applications are due by June 30th, 2025.

About Orbility

Orbility is a global provider of parking management systems, serving airports, cities, hospitals, and commercial sites in over 30 countries. With more than 50 years of experience and a focus on innovation, Orbility helps clients meet the demands of modern mobility through reliable, scalable, and user-friendly
solutions.

Contact Information

Meryem Lotfi
Digital Marketing Manager
meryem.lotfi@orbility.com
+33 6 64 15 71 75
https://www.orbility.com/en

Ryan Manion
Director of Growth - USA
ryan.manion@orbility.com
347-725-7222

SOURCE: Orbility



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/orbility-usa-unveils-aggressive-partner-program-to-expand-u.s.-market-presence-1030492

