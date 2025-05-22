Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.80 Per Share

WESTCHESTER, Ill., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the board of directors of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on July 22, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2025.

