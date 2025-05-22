Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.80 Per Share

WESTCHESTER, Ill., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the board of directors of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on July 22, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2025.
Ingredion Incorporated
Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242
Media: Rick Wion, 708-209-6323
