Donnerstag, 22.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
22.05.2025 13:48 Uhr
2N Telecommunications: Tech company working with NASA partners up with Bohemian showroom in the heart of London

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leader in access control, 2N Telecommunications, is presenting its pioneering technology at London's Clerkenwell Design Week. Proudly based in Prague and operating in over 100 countries including the UK, 2N equipped the Czech Atelier Bohemia with its advanced IP solution and contributed several products to the showcase.

Having provided its access control systems to the likes of NASA, Formula 1, or the Harry Potter Studios, 2N has a rich history of successful partnerships. The company is firmly established on the British market, where it has focused primarily on residential projects, such as London's Thornwood Gardens.

"From luxury housing in central London to a co-working space in Cuffley, 2N is one of the leading voices of the UK access control sector. We are excited about this new opportunity to showcase 2N's award-winning technology in the City," says 2N Country Manager for the UK Michael Nicholson.

The showcase is situated in the heart of Clerkenwell -- London's design district. Through its collaboration with Atelier Bohemia, 2N aims to highlight the seamless integration of contemporary architecture and cutting-edge access control technology.

Reliable innovation

Since introducing the world's first IP intercom in 2008, 2N has become a trusted name in IP-based access systems, from Germany to the United States. The company continues to expand globally, most recently entering the Japanese market.

2N puts extra emphasis on cybersecurity, vetting all of its suppliers and cooperating with ethical hackers. As part of the Swedish Axis Communications, 2N solutions adhere to stringent cybersecurity standards and compliance frameworks including RED, NIS2, and the Cyber Resilience Act 2027.

"Our slogan is reliable innovation. We want to be one step ahead of the competition, but our main priority is customer's security and comfort," says CEO of 2N Michal Kratochvíl.

Due to this diligence and high-quality manufacturing, 2N is now trusted across verticals. From residential buildings to educational institutions to design showrooms, 2N is a go-to provider for scalable and secure access control.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2n-telecommunications-tech-company-working-with-nasa-partners-up-with-bohemian-showroom-in-the-heart-of-london-302463116.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
