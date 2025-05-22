Company to build pools in Paraguay, Italy, Romania and India

Fluidra, a global leader in connected equipment and solutions for the pool and wellness sector, expanding its role in aquatic sports with four new projects in Paraguay, Italy, Romania and India valued at over €10 million.

In Paraguay, Fluidra is delivering a turnkey project for the future Olympic Aquatic Center, which is set to host the Asunción Junior Pan American Games from August 9 to 23, 2025. The company is building an Olympic pool for water polo and artistic swimming using SkyPool modular panels, a flexible construction solution designed for both new and existing infrastructures. The pool will also feature the Bulkhead system, a mobile platform that divides the pool into separate zones for greater versatility.

Fluidra is also constructing a diving pool underpinned by Sparger technology. This system releases high-pressure air from the pool floor to make bubbles, enhancing safety by cushioning athletes' landings.

Both pools include design, installation, supervision and commissioning of water treatment and heating systems, along with competition equipment for swimming and diving. Fluidra will also provide on-site maintenance during the event to ensure peak performance throughout the competition.

In Italy, the company is building two competition pools for the 2026 Mediterranean Games in Taranto. This project includes an indoor eight-lane pool and an outdoor ten-lane pool, both equipped with SkyPool and Bulkhead technology. Designed by the MDU Architetti studio, the venue combines sustainability with urban regeneration while honoring the city's coastal landscape.

In Romania, Fluidra has been selected to design and build seven pools as part of a new aquatic complex in Târgu Secuiesc, the largest public investment in the city's modern history. Slated to open by the end of 2025, the center is designed to promote sports, enhance public well-being and boost tourism, and will include a competition pool, training pool, recreational pool, kiddie pool and three circular spas. The turnkey contract covers mechanical, electrical and plumbing installations, as well as competition equipment, ensuring a high-quality facility for both sports and wellness.

Meanwhile, in India, Fluidra's local subsidiary, Fluidra India, is spearheading the design of a competition pool near Jowai as part of the Wahiajer Stadium renovation. Built with SkyPool technology, the project includes a complete turnkey solution that optimizes efficiency in both construction and long-term maintenance.

"We're proud to play a role in creating world-class venues for some of the most important events in global aquatic sports," said Thorsten Muck, General Manager of Fluidra's Commercial Pool Division. "These projects reflect our long-term commitment to the sport and our drive to deliver sustainable, high-performance solutions that elevate the athlete experience and maximize facility performance. They also reinforce our ambition to remain a leading force in the international aquatic landscape."

