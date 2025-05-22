Midwest Plumbing Co.: Midwest Plumbing Opens Second Office in Lakewood, Colorado

Expanding to Serve More Customers Across the Denver Metro Area

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Midwest Plumbing Co. LLC, a trusted name in residential and commercial plumbing services, is proud to announce the grand opening of its second office in Lakewood, Colorado. This exciting expansion marks another milestone in the company's mission to provide high-quality plumbing solutions with a customer-first approach across the Denver metro area.

Founded in 2021 by James Stanley, a seasoned industry professional with over a decade of hands-on plumbing experience, Midwest Plumbing has quickly become known for its fast response times, skilled technicians, and exceptional customer care. Headquartered in Westminster, Colorado , the company was built on James's deep-rooted commitment to the local community and his vision of creating a plumbing company driven by integrity and expertise.

"Opening a second location in Lakewood allows us to better serve customers on the west side of Denver with faster, more convenient service," said Stanley. "Our team is passionate about doing the job right the first time, and we're excited to bring that same level of quality to even more homes and businesses."

Local Plumbing Experts in Lakewood, CO

Midwest Plumbing's Lakewood office will offer the same same-day plumbing services that have earned the company a stellar reputation in Westminster and surrounding areas. Services include:

Faucet and Fixture Repairs - From leaky faucets to malfunctioning toilets, our licensed plumbers can restore or replace plumbing fixtures quickly and affordably.

Leaking Pipe Detection and Repair - Whether hidden behind walls or beneath foundations, our expert technicians can locate and fix plumbing leaks before they become major issues.

Gas Line Services - Safe, code-compliant gas line installation and repair for home appliances, water heaters, and more.

Water Heater Installation & Repair - Full-service support for electric and gas water heaters, including replacements and energy-efficient upgrades.

Garbage Disposal Services - We install and repair garbage disposals with the horsepower to handle your kitchen's needs.

Water Filtration System Installation - Enjoy cleaner, better-tasting water with point-of-use or whole-home filtration systems tailored to your property.

Midwest Plumbing takes pride in its team of meticulously vetted technicians who are not only licensed and insured, but also share the company's strong values of honesty, reliability, and professionalism.

Why Choose Midwest Plumbing?

With an emphasis on customer satisfaction, Midwest Plumbing stands apart through personalized service and attention to detail. Whether you're dealing with an emergency leak, planning a plumbing remodel, or simply looking for a reliable local plumber in Lakewood, CO, Midwest Plumbing is now just around the corner.

"Our goal has always been to treat our customers like neighbors - because they are," added Stanley. "With this expansion, we're doubling down on our promise to provide fast, friendly, and effective plumbing service throughout Colorado."

For more information or to schedule a service call, visit Midwest Plumbing's Lakewood service page or call (720) 648-0613.

ABOUT MIDWEST PLUMBING CO.

Founded in 2021, Midwest Plumbing Co. LLC is a locally owned plumbing company headquartered in Westminster, Colorado. Led by James Stanley, the company specializes in residential and commercial plumbing services, including same-day service for leak repair, gas line installation, water heater service, and more. With a commitment to quality craftsmanship and outstanding customer care, Midwest Plumbing continues to grow as a trusted partner for homeowners and businesses across the Front Range. For more information visit: https://midwestplumbingco.com/

