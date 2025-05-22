Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
ACCESS Newswire
22.05.2025 14:02 Uhr
Tower 25: Brad McLaughlin Nominated for Best Digital Marketing Professional

ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Brad McLaughlin, Director of SEO and Lead Generation at Tower 25 Digital Marketing Agency, has been nominated by the Santa Monica Daily Press for "Best Digital Marketing Professional 2024".

Brad McLaughlin

Brad McLaughlin
Tower 25 Digital Marketing Agency Director of SEO and Lead Generation

McLaughlin was recognized for his innovative approaches in lead generation and e-commerce sales. Notably, he developed an automated application that enabled an RV dealership to post its entire inventory on Craigslist across multiple cities daily, significantly enhancing the client's reach and sales efficiency.

"Online marketing is all about innovation and creativity in driving traffic. This is what sets Tower 25 apart," said McLaughlin.

His strategies have gained the attention of lawyers, insurance agents, recovery centers, and others. McLaughlin emphasizes the importance of speed in capturing consumer attention, stating, "You must capture a consumer's attention in a fraction of a second."

Looking ahead, McLaughlin identifies programmatic advertising and geofencing as emerging trends poised to transform digital marketing. Programmatic advertising automates media buying processes while geofencing leverages GPS technology to target users based on their location, delivering timely and relevant advertisements.

For more information about Brad McLaughlin and Tower 25, visit www.tower25.com.

Contact Information

Natalie Simpson
Media Manager
info@tower25.com

.

SOURCE: Tower 25



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/brad-mclaughlin-nominated-for-best-digital-marketing-professiona-1030649

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
