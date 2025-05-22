Tower 25 Nominated for Best Digital Marketing Agency

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Tower 25, a Santa Monica-based digital marketing agency, has been nominated by the Santa Monica Daily Press as a contender for "Best Digital Marketing Agency" in the Best of Santa Monica awards .

The nomination recognizes Tower 25's results-driven approach to digital marketing. The agency specializes in SEO, Google Ads, social, content strategy, and full-site development. Tower 25 works with clients across multiple industries from healthcare and legal to e-commerce and manufacturing, with one clear focus: measurable growth.

The team behind Tower 25 includes specialists in technical SEO, performance advertising, creative content, and analytics. All strategies are built in-house and customized for each client, ensuring full visibility and accountability.

"This nomination is a reflection of the consistency and impact we bring to every project," said Brad McLaughlin, Director of SEO at Tower 25. "We're not chasing trends - we focus on what moves the needle for our clients. That means clean data, clean code, and smart content that ranks."

Over the past year, Tower 25 has helped clients recover from scale-up ad performance and build full-funnel strategies with strong ROI. The agency also maintains a strong local presence in Santa Monica, working with businesses to stay competitive in an evolving digital landscape.

See more about this nomination on the Santa Monica Daily Press website: https://smdp.com/business/tower25-nominated-for-best-digital-marketing-agency-in-2024/.

To learn more about Tower 25 and its services, visit www.tower25.com .

