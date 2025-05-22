Peraso Inc.: Peraso's Next-Generation mmWave Solutions to Be Featured at Wireless Expo Japan 2025

Regional Distributors to Showcase Peraso's 60GHz Innovations for FWA, Tactical Communications, Wireless Video and VR Applications

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced it plans to attend and participate in Wireless Expo Japan, taking place from May 28 to 30, 2025, at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan.

Throughout the show, Peraso will collaborate with leading experts in the telecom industry to exchange insights, foster connections and advocate for the adoption of mmWave fixed wireless access (FWA). Company representatives will also be in attendance to showcase Peraso's latest advances in 60GHz mmWave solutions, highlighting the Company's innovations in high-speed wireless connectivity.

"Participation in Wireless Expo Japan underscores our commitment to advancing mmWave technology on a global scale," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso Inc. "With our growing presence throughout Asia and strong distributor relationships, we're seeing accelerating momentum for FWA solutions. This event is a valuable platform to demonstrate how Peraso is delivering real-world performance and scalability for next-generation wireless networks."

In addition to Peraso's participation, two of the Company's key distributors will also be exhibiting at the event, offering further insight into the deployment and integration of Peraso's solutions across various markets in Asia. Attendees are invited to visit the Richardson RFPD booth W-19 and Cornes Technology Co. booth W-28 to explore real-world applications and demonstrations of Peraso's cutting-edge wireless technologies.

Peraso's Featured Solutions

Cornes Technology Co., Ltd. - Booth W-28:

60GHz Evaluation Kits (EVKs) and Modules - Showcasing the PRM2140X and PRM2130X families for use in FWA, tactical, wireless video and transportation applications

DUNE Platform - Featuring integrated PRM2142X/PRM2143X modules, purpose-built for FWA deployments

EtherWave Live Demo - Demonstration of EVB2136X powered by Versatus module, interfacing with Android devices; optimized for tactical and VR applications

Richardson RFPD - Booth W-19:

60GHz Evaluation Kits (EVKs) and Modules - Showcasing the PRM2140X and PRM2130X families for use in FWA, tactical, wireless video and transportation applications

DUNE Platform - Featuring integrated PRM2142X/PRM2143X modules, purpose-built for FWA deployments

"Wireless Expo Japan offers an ideal opportunity to highlight how Peraso's mmWave solutions are contributing to the future of broadband access across Asia," said Ben Liu, Vice President and General Manager, APAC at Peraso. "As demand for high-capacity, low-latency wireless networks continues to grow, our mmWave technologies are well positioned to meet the region's growing connectivity needs. We look forward to engaging with partners and industry leaders to accelerate the adoption of fixed wireless access throughout the APAC region."

Peraso has been a pioneer in high-performance mmWave phased array solutions for over a decade. As one of the few providers supporting the full mmWave spectrum (24GHz-71GHz), Peraso's technology serves wireless Internet service providers of all sizes. The Company's fully integrated, unlicensed 60GHz solutions play a key role in the FWA market, delivering gigabit broadband to underserved and hard-to-reach communities. Today, Peraso's technology is deployed globally across a wide range of applications, with demand expected to grow.

Those who wish to request a meeting with the Company should email tweiland@sheltongroup.com.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video and factory automation. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "intends," "believes," "could," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address customer relationships, as well as availability, operating performance, cost benefits and advantages of the products of Peraso and its customers, market acceptance of Peraso's products and growing demand for and adoption of mmWave technology, that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: timing, receipt and fulfillment of customer orders associated with Peraso's mmWave products and solutions; anticipated use of mmWave by customers and intended users of Peraso's products; the availability and performance of Peraso's products and solutions; the successful integration of Peraso's products and technology with customer and third-party semiconductor, antenna and system solutions; reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of ICs and antenna modules; availability of quantities of ICs supplied by Peraso's manufacturing partners at a competitive cost; industry adoption and expanded use of mmWave technology; level of intellectual property protection provided by Peraso's patents; vigor and growth of markets served by Peraso's customers and Peraso's operations and other risks included in Peraso's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

