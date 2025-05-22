NRP Stone, Inc.: Uplift Aerospace Expands Starborn Academy to Colorado

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Uplift Aerospace (OTC PINK:NRPI) is proud to announce the expansion of its education division, Starborn Academy, into Colorado through a new collaboration with Denver Public Schools. This marks a significant milestone in the program's mission to make high-impact STEM education accessible to students nationwide.

As part of the Colorado launch, students at the Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design (DSISD) will have the opportunity to send their own projects to the lunar surface aboard Astrolab's FLIP rover. The rover will be delivered to the Moon by Astrobotic's Griffin Mission-1 lander, a NASA Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) mission.

The 8-week Starborn Academy curriculum and program, titled Moon Mission: Letter to the Moon, immerses high school students in a cutting-edge STEM curriculum, introducing them to computer programming, engineering, and space science through hands-on, problem-solving experiences. As part of the program, students will:

Experience pressurized spacesuits, simulating the challenges of space exploration.

Learn programming and engineering fundamentals essential to future space missions.

Create digital time capsules, sharing their vision for what life on the Moon could look like 50 years from now and how lunar exploration could benefit life on Earth.

Collaborate with Astronaut Dr. Sian Proctor in creating an art piece that will be part of the Moon mission.

"By engaging in hands-on, problem-based learning, students aren't just imagining the future, they're actively shaping it," said Emily Higgins, Director of Education at Uplift Aerospace. At the end of the program, two outstanding students and a teacher from DSISD will be chosen to attend the Moon mission launch at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Representing their school, they will witness their classmates' work embark on the historic journey to the Moon.

Dr. Evelyn Cruz, Principal of DSISD, shared, "When students see their ideas launched into space, they begin to understand that their voices carry weight, their dreams hold power, and their futures are not limited by gravity. This mission isn't just about reaching the Moon, it's about igniting purpose, possibility, and pride in every learner."

The Moon Mission: Letter to the Moon is made possible through Uplift Aerospace's collaboration with Astrolab's FLIP rover, which is targeted to launch to the Moon at the end of 2025, and astronaut-artist Dr. Sian Proctor. Dr. Proctor is integrating student messages into an exclusive artwork that will be featured on Astrolab's FLIP rover, creating a historic artwork that will become part of the FLIProver's journey to the Moon.

On May 22, 2025, DSISD will proudly host the Starborn Academy Moon Mission Symposium, an inspiring culmination of its first schoolwide Project-Based Learning experience. During this signature event, students will present their innovative, space-themed projects to the DSISD community, showcasing weeks of research, collaboration, and creativity. A panel of distinguished judges will engage directly with student presenters, exploring the depth and impact of their work. The symposium will conclude with a celebratory awards ceremony, where top projects will be recognized for excellence in vision, execution, and real-world relevance.

For more information on Starborn Academy and updates on its progress, visit https://www.starbornacademy.com/ or follow @upliftaerospace.

Media Contact:

Uplift Aerospace - Emily Higgins, Director of Education (press@upliftaerospace.com)

Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design - Principal, Dr. Evelyn Cruz ( evelyn_cruz@dpsk12.net )

Denver Public Schools - Stephanie Eastland, Media Relations Manager ( stephanie_eastland@dpsk12.net )

About Starborn Academy

Starborn Academy is the education and workforce development division of Uplift Aerospace.

Uplift Aerospace (Symbol: NRPI) is a space technology company based in Park City, Utah, advancing workforce development through immersive education, scientific research, and commercial spaceflight. Its software division, Starborn Academy, provides education and entertainment solutions that integrate training simulations with real-world experiences to build proficiency through hands-on, problem-based learning. Uplift also supports research and flight operations through partnerships with universities and research institutions.

About Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design

Located in the heart of Denver, DSISD is a forward-thinking, STEAM-focused high school where innovation meets impact. Grounded in Project-Based Learning (PBL) and personalized education, we empower students to take ownership of their learning through real-world, culturally relevant experiences. As we celebrate our 10-year milestone, our guiding theme, "Space for All, Powered by STEAM", honors our commitment to inclusive excellence and bold innovation.

This year, we proudly launched our first schoolwide PBL initiative, the Starborn Academy Moon Mission, uniting every student and educator in a cross-disciplinary journey to the Moon, literally and figuratively. DSISD is more than a school, it's a launchpad for ideas, equity, and the next generation of changemakers.

Disclosures and Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, economic and market factors, successful integration of acquisitions, the ability to secure additional sources of financing, the ability to reduce operating expenses and other factors. The actual results that the company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company, its management, or affiliates, undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

SOURCE: NRP Stone, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/uplift-aerospace-expands-starborn-academy-to-colorado-1030753