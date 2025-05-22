Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - Euro Manganese Inc. (TSXV: EMN) (ASX: EMN) (FSE: E060) (the "Company" or "Euro Manganese") is pleased to announce that, following approval by its shareholders at its Annual General and Special Meeting (ASGM) held on May 15, 2025, the Company expects to close its previously announced C$11.2 million (A$12.3 million) financing (the "Financing"), consisting of (i) a private placement of common shares and CHESS Depositary Interests (the "CDIs") in the capital of the Company of C$9.8 million (approximately A$10.8 million) and (ii) a Share Purchase Plan with certain eligible shareholders in the amount of A$1.5 million (approximately C$1.4 million) early in the week of May 26, 2025.

Please see the Company's press releases dated March 6, 2025 and April 1, 2025 for additional details regarding the Financing. And press release dated May 15, 2025 for ASGM results.

Closing of the Financing and settlement of the new securities issuable thereunder is expected to occur on or around May 26, 2025 (Vancouver time), with quotation of the new CDIs on ASX to follow on or around May 27, 2025 (Australian time).

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic and an early-stage opportunity to produce battery-grade manganese products in Bécancour, Québec.

The Chvaletice Project is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. It is also the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

Euro Manganese is dual listed on the TSX-V and the ASX.

