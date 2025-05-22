Gurugram, India and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) ("Company"), India's leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel agencies, today announced that it will report its fiscal fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025 on Friday, May 30, 2025. The Company will post the release in the Investor Relations section of its website at http://investors.yatra.com.

The release will be followed by a conference call hosted by Company's senior management team on May 30, 2025 at 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time (or 6:00 PM India Standard Time) to discuss the results.

Webcast Link

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/986043400

Participant Details

Operator Assisted Dial-In:

United States (Local): +1 404 975 4839

United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428

Global Dial-In Numbers: Global Dial-In Numbers

Access Code: 051018

Additionally, please note that Yatra Online, Inc.'s Indian subsidiary, Yatra Online Limited will be releasing its results in India on Thursday, May 29, 2025 after the close. This will be followed by a conference call hosted by Company's senior management team on Friday, May 30, 2025 at 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time.

Participant Details for India Call:

Date: May 30, 2025

Time: 10:30 AM IST (1:00 AM EST May 30, 2025)

Register Here: https://tinyurl.com/YatraQ4FY25

Universal Dial in: +91 22 6280 1245/ +91 22 7115 8146

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited, India's leading corporate travel services provider with over 1200 large corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies. The company provides information, pricing, availability and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With approximately 108K hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,500 cities across India, as well as approximately 2 million hotels around the world, the company is India's largest platform for domestic hotels.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253023

SOURCE: Yatra Online Inc.