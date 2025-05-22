Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - Business process outsourcing provider Hugo Inc. has been added to the prestigious 2025 Clutch 100 list as the fastest-growing BPO company for customer service outsourcing worldwide for the second consecutive year.

With a focus on serving digital native brands, Hugo is trusted by enterprise giants, demonstrating versatility across diverse sectors and support needs.

The annual Clutch 100 recognizes companies with the highest revenue growth rates from 2023 to 2024, highlighting those maintaining excellence while scaling operations. Hugo's unprecedented back-to-back #1 rankings showcase the company's ability to sustain growth while refining its innovative service model.

What's Hugo's success formula? It integrates four complementary pillars:

Investing in talent who bring genuine drive Embracing flexibility that scales with clients' evolving needs Empowering people with AI tools to create super agents Cultivating a culture that thrives in ambiguity, transforming uncertainties into competitive advantages

This approach has fundamentally redefined client expectations in the BPO industry.

People as Priority: Investing in Exceptional Global Talent

Hugo Inc. has challenged the traditional BPO model by finding skilled talent in unexpected places and equipping them with AI-driven workflows. This approach has led to diverse teams that offer the quality and flexibility clients want in their customer service operations.

Simone Bartlett, Co-Founder and Chief Delivery Officer of Hugo Inc., shared insights on the company's talent strategy:

"At Hugo, we discover exceptional talent in underserved markets with extraordinary potential. This approach allows us to attract highly educated professionals who bring both credentials and passion to working with North American and European brands. Our commitment to supporting these communities has built a foundation for sustainable growth."

Asked about Hugo's talent retention strategy, Bartlett highlighted its comprehensive investment approach:

"Having lived and worked across five continents, I've witnessed firsthand the transformative power of investing in underserved communities with exceptional potential. When we create opportunities, we don't just deliver exceptional service for our clients - we uplift entire regions.

"Our approach isn't just business; it's personal. We pay in the top 10% of compensation across every market and provide yearly budgets for teammates to learn and develop skills they're personally interested in. Give people the ability to learn, and they'll stick around!

"We've also implemented team- and success-based bonus structures so everyone wins together. This collective approach to success has resulted in remarkably low attrition rates - with our average agent tenure reaching 3.5 years - and consistently high performance for our clients, which has been instrumental in our continued growth for the second consecutive year," she added.

Adaptive Solutions Driving Unprecedented Growth

Taire A., VP of Innovation at Hugo Inc., attributes much of the company's success to its flexible resourcing model and technology integration:

"What truly sets Hugo apart is our dedicated demand-adaptive resourcing approach. Unlike traditional BPOs that lock clients into rigid contracts, we scale support teams week-to-week to match actual business needs.

"This ensures clients never pay for idle capacity during slow periods or face resource shortages during volume spikes."

Taire pointed to Hugo's rapid deployment capabilities as another key differentiator:

"We can launch a fully operational team in just 3-5 days, staffed with college graduates who possess specialized knowledge in the client's industry. This ability to ramp up quickly - and scale down just as efficiently on a month-to-month basis - has been crucial for clients with seasonal surges or fluctuating needs."

Travis Low, who joined Hugo as AI/CX Practice Leader after 20 years in the BPO industry, including executive roles at legacy top-quadrant BPO companies, said:

"I came to Hugo because they deliver what traditional outsourcing couldn't: higher quality, proactive service at flexible scale, often at half the price without the lengthy commitments. There is also an authentic culture around wanting to uncover new challenges and being able to solve complex problems at all levels."

Technology-Forward Approach

Hugo's integration of artificial intelligence has played a significant role in its award-winning growth trajectory.

"Over 70% of our team members actively use AI tools daily," noted Taire. "We're eliminating repetitive tasks so agents can tackle complex challenges and be more proactive with clients. Our regular workflow 'hackathons' encourage collaboration on innovative AI solutions, making the improvement process actually a lot of fun. This win-win approach has not only supercharged productivity but also created a culture where people are excited to push the boundaries of what's possible."

This technology-forward approach extends to Hugo's talent acquisition strategy as well.

"From day one, we've built custom teams for each client with unique profiles and assessments," Taire explained. "Our proprietary HugoSphere (SM) system gives us unmatched access to specialized talent pools through a comprehensive network."

"We build strategic relationships across academic institutions, professional networks, and diverse talent communities, from specialized job boards to local offline communities," Taire continued. "We also leverage social listening tools to source and vet talent on platforms like Instagram, Reddit, TikTok, forums, blogs, and other online spaces where we can extract data from.

"This multifaceted approach enables us to consistently build customized teams that align with each client's specific requirements. For example, when a healthtech company needed 30 qualified nurses to support their platform within a tight timeline, we sourced, screened, and onboarded the entire specialized team in just three and a half weeks - something that would typically take months through traditional staffing channels."

Thriving in Ambiguity

Companies on the Clutch 100 list undergo a rigorous evaluation process, requiring submission of verified financial data to determine rankings based on absolute revenue growth.

As Tim Condon, Clutch Chief Revenue Officer, explains:

"The Clutch 100 list recognizes companies that don't just grow, they accelerate. Exceptional performance in business services deserves to be highlighted. These companies excel at finding hidden opportunities for growth and turning obstacles into advantages."

Hugo's ability to excel in uncertain environments has been particularly valuable to clients navigating rapidly changing business landscapes.

Emily Slota, President of Hugo, said the company's ability to adapt quickly has become a key competitive advantage.

"Our teams are exceptional at understanding and implementing solutions even when requirements are ambiguous or evolving. This adaptability, combined with our overqualified workforce - professionals who bring bachelor's degrees, relevant experience, and genuine passion - creates a powerful formula for success."

Looking Forward

In response to this recognition, Orinola Gbadebo-Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Hugo Inc., expressed gratitude to the company's clients and team members:

"Being recognized as the fastest-growing BPO company for customer service outsourcing is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to excellence and our clients' trust in our approach. This award reflects our dedication to transforming customer service through innovative solutions that deliver measurable results. To our incredible clients and dedicated team members, thank you for being part of this journey. Your success fuels our growth, and together, we're setting new standards in the industry."

With its proven expertise in customer service outsourcing and commitment to innovation, Hugo Inc. continues to help businesses enhance their customer experience while optimizing operational efficiency. The company's inclusion in the Clutch 100 follows several other notable achievements, demonstrating Hugo Inc.'s consistent trajectory of growth and excellence in the BPO industry.

For more information about Hugo Inc. and its services, visit www.hugoinc.com.

About Hugo Inc.

Hugo Inc. is a next-generation business process outsourcing provider specializing in customer service solutions powered by exceptional global talent and innovative technology. The company identifies and invests in underserved regions with outstanding talent potential worldwide. Founded with a mission to create meaningful opportunities while delivering exceptional service, Hugo partners with forward-thinking companies across North America and Europe to transform their customer experience operations.

