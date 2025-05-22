Crunchfish AB: Strong interest in Crunchfish incentive program TO 2025/2029

The interest from employees and other key resources in the new incentive programme is very strong. In total 6,980,000 warrants have been subscribed to from the series TO 2025/2029. At the same time 129,000 warrants from the series TO 2022/2026 and 516,976 warrants from the series TO 2024/2028 have been repurchased by the company. In May 2025 the company will receive the net amount of SEK 446,203 for these warrant transactions.

On May 21st, 2025, an Extra General Meeting of Crunchfish AB ("Crunchfish" or the "Company") decided on a new incentive program consisting of 7,500,000 warrants of series TO 2025/2029 for employees and key resources of the Company with a strike price of SEK 3.48 to exercise during the first half 2029.

The interest in the incentive program has been very strong as employees and other key resources have subscribed to 6,980,000 warrants in the TO 2025/2029 series.

The transfer of warrants has been made at market value at the time of transfer, calculated by Optionspartner AB as an independent valuation institute, using the Black & Scholes valuation model. The market value of the warrants was set at SEK 0.064 per warrant (using a value of the underlying share at SEK 0.869 derived by a volume weighted average share price over the preceding 10 days, a strike price of SEK 3.48 per share during the first half of 2029, a risk-free interest rate of 2.033%, a volatility of 53.1% and taking into account an illiquidity discount of 20%).

As a condition for subscribing to this new incentive program, the company requested that holdings of warrants in the TO 2022/2026 series and the TO 2024/2028 must be repurchased by the company. Using the same valuation parameters defined above the company has repurchased 129,000 warrants in the TO 2022/2026 series at zero value and 516,976 warrants in the TO 2024/2028 series for SEK 517 in total. The subscribers to warrants in the new TO 2025/2029 series shall pay a net of SEK 446,203 to Crunchfish within seven days.

"It is very encouraging to see employees and other key resources subscribing to Crunchfish's new incentive program and demonstrating their strong commitment to the future of the company ", says Joachim Samuelsson, Crunchfish's CEO.

For more information, please contact:

Joachim Samuelsson, CEO of Crunchfish AB

+46 708 46 47 88

joachim.samuelsson@crunchfish.com

This information was provided by the above for publication on 22 May 2025 at 13:00 CET. Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is the Certified Adviser. Email:ca@vhcorp.se. Telephone +46 40 200 250.

About Crunchfish - crunchfish.com

Crunchfish is a deep fintech company pioneering a Digital Cash solution that enhance resilience, flexibility, and scalability in payment ecosystems. The patented offline payment architecture supports both payment network providers and payment service providers in modern commercial payment systems and evolving CBDC initiatives. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, Crunchfish drives innovation to shape the future of payments.