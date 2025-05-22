A Dutch court has rejected Maxeon Solar's request for a preliminary injunction against China's Aiko Solar in a dispute over EP2297788B1, a back-contact (BC) solar cell patent. The District Court of The Hague in the Netherlands has rejected a preliminary injunction request that Singapore-based Maxeon Solar filed against Chinese BC solar module manufacturer Aiko Solar. Aiko Solar said the patent litigation involved Maxeon's EP2297788B1 patent for back-contact solar cells. "Aiko firmly upholds the value of technological innovation," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "We are the inventor ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...