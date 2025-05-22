Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2025 14:10 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amphista Therapeutics showcases cryo-EM enabled platform for discovering novel Targeted Glue degraders at SLAS Europe 2025

Finanznachrichten News
  • Innovative Eclipsys® platform enables rational design of novel Targeted Glues with superior drug-like properties

Cambridge, UK, 22 May 2025 - Amphista Therapeutics, a leader in the discovery of next-generation, Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) medicines, has today presented the Company's unique approach to constructing novel, orally bioavailable Targeted Glue protein degraders with mechanisms of action (MoA) distinct from traditional CRBN/VHL approaches using its proprietary Eclipsys® platform. The presentation took place at the Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) Europe 2025 Conference and Exhibition in Hamburg, Germany, 20-22 May.

Following the presentation titled 'Discovering Targeted Glue degraders with Amphista's Eclipsys® platform', Simon Gilbert, PhD, Presenting Author and Associate Director Discovery Biology at Amphista Therapeutics commented, "Using our Eclipsys® platform, we presented a systematic process that consistently identifies fast, potent and selective degraders against previously undruggable targets in oncology and other therapeutic areas.

Amphista's unique medicinal chemistry creates a novel interface on the target protein that is recognised by the E3 ligase most effective in driving its degradation. Notably the ligase engaged is not predefined but rather chosen by the target protein. The Company uses a range of approaches to understand the ligase involved and the mechanism of degradation with a suite of diverse biochemical and cell biological tools. Amphista drives chemical optimisation using state-of-the-art structural and cheminformatic techniques. "This novel and distinct approach to rationally design Targeted Glues demonstrates Amphista's deep capabilities, opening new possibilities for patients," Simon added.

The platform's success was exemplified in the presentation using a Hit Identification screen for an oncology target that generated diverse, potent hits. Amphista's scientists successfully deconvoluted the degrader MoA and identified promising candidates for further development through cryo-EM enabled Structure Based Drug Discovery.

"Our Eclipsys® platform represents a paradigm shift in the TPD field and has delivered our pipeline of first- and/or best-in-class Targeted Glues. We plan to progress our BRD9 degrader for Acute Myeloid Leukaemia into the clinic in 2026," said Louise Modis, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Amphista Therapeutics. "By allowing the target protein to choose its optimal E3 ligase for degradation, we're expanding the universe of accessible E3 ligases beyond the handful currently utilised in the industry. This translates to smaller, drug-like molecules that can potentially impact a broader range of diseases and, crucially, help transform the lives of patients with severe diseases."

Details of poster

Title: Discovering Targeted Glue degraders with Amphista's Eclipsys platform

Date & time: 22 May, 14:00-15:00 CEST

Location: Exhibition Hall H, Congress Center Hamburg, Germany

In May 2024, Amphista unveiled its next generation orally available and sequentially bifunctional Targeted Glues, demonstrating a novel mechanism of action for BRD9 degradation with in vivo efficacy and deep tissue penetration.

About Amphista Therapeutics

At Amphista Therapeutics, we are focused on transforming the lives of patients with severe diseases, including cancer and neurodegenerative disorders, through the discovery of advanced, next generation targeted protein degradation

Amphista, Eclipsys, Targeted Glue, Targeted Glues and the Amphista logo are all trademarks or registered trademarks of Amphista Therapeutics Limited.

For more information please contact:
Amphista Therapeutics
John Goodall
Info@amphista.com

ICR Healthcare
Amber Fennell, Namrata Taak, Emily Johnson
Email: Amphista@icrhealthcare.com

Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5813


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
