Adtran and Netomnia today announced a major milestone in the evolution of the UK's broadband market with the first-ever commercial deployment of a 50G PON service. Netomnia is using Adtran's SDX 6400 Series to upgrade an existing residential customer with an ultra-high-speed service. The deployment is the first of its kind in the UK and will provide real-world insight into how providers can leverage next-generation PON technology to meet growing demand for ultra-high-speed connectivity. The flexibility of Adtran's SDX 6400 Series enabled Netomnia to easily deploy the service alongside existing PON technologies with no interruption.

"At Netomnia, we're building a fiber network for whatever comes next and with the UK's first commercial 50G PON deployment, we're proving it," said Jeremy Chelot, Group CEO of Netomnia, YouFibre and brsk. "This isn't just about speed; it's about power. From AI-driven smart homes to lag-free metaverse experiences and tomorrow's enterprise demands, we're making sure the most powerful internet lives on our network. Partnering with Adtran, we're redefining what fiber can deliver no compromises, no limits, just the future delivered."

Netomnia, the UK's second-largest alternative network provider, now serves 2.4 million premises, with YouFibre and brsk connecting 310,000 customers. With an annual build rate of one million premises, the group is on track to reach five million serviceable premises by 2027. Together, Netomnia, YouFibre and brsk have secured £1.5 billion in funding, reinforcing their position as one of the UK's most scalable and capital-efficient retail, wholesale and consolidation platforms.

The deployment uses Adtran's SDX 6400 Series, a modular, software-defined OLT platform engineered for high-density environments and advanced service delivery. The solution enables providers to deliver ultra-high-capacity services while seamlessly coexisting with already deployed PON networks. The system's disaggregated architecture supports open interfaces and network automation, while its energy-efficient, compact design helps operators meet sustainability goals. By delivering 50G PON rates over existing fiber infrastructure, the deployment demonstrates how 50G PON can support future residential services, enterprise access, mobile transport and emerging smart city applications.

"We committed to Netomnia in 2024 that they would be the first provider in the UK to deploy a commercial 50G PON solution. Today, we achieved that milestone, helping them deliver a live ultra-high-speed service to an existing customer," commented Stuart Broome, GM of EMEA sales at Adtran. "The deployment demonstrates how our SDX 6400 Series empowers operators to scale capacity, accelerate service delivery and support next-generation applications, all while leveraging their existing infrastructure. As demand surges for bandwidth-intensive services like generative AI, 5G backhaul and enterprise connectivity, this project shows how we're helping partners like Netomnia stay ahead of the curve."

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

About Netomnia

Netomnia is a wholesale fibre operator, the UK's fourth-largest full-fibre network. With an ambitious rollout plan to reach 5 million premises by 2027, backed by over £1.5 billion in funding, we are building an uncompromising, capital-efficient fibre network that delivers tomorrow's innovations today. The Netomnia network is where the most powerful internet lives, redefining what's possible for businesses and communities across the UK. For more information visit: netomnia.com.

