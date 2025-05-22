Advancing personalized retail journeys in beauty, skincare, and fashion with industry-leading AI and AR innovation

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), a global leader in AI and AR beauty and fashion technology, will present its full suite of AI-powered solutions at VivaTech 2025. The company will demonstrate how its advanced AI technologies help brands elevate the retail experience and deliver personalized consumer journeys across beauty, skincare, fashion accessories, and apparel. By connecting every touchpoint of the beauty and fashion journey, Perfect Corp.'s precision AI drives seamless and engaging brand-to-consumer interactions.

Visitors can experience Perfect Corp.'s innovations at Booth E55, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, from June 11 to 14, 2025. Perfect Corp. will debut a range of new innovations around beauty and skincare.

Advanced HD Skin Analysis and Makeup Consultation by Virtual AI Agent

Perfect Corp.'s Virtual AI Agent is transforming beauty and skincare consultations, integrating advanced AI solutions to deliver highly personalized experiences. The company's cutting-edge AI technologies provide comprehensive skin type, skin concern, skin shade, and facial shape assessments, along with virtual makeup try-on, whether through full makeup transfer or a step-by-step mix-and-match application, creating an engaging and tailored beauty journey.

HD Skin Analysis with 3D Face Support: Delivering Precision for Optimal Skin Health

This upgraded solution takes skin analysis to the next level, addressing the challenge of inaccurate or incomplete skin assessments. By incorporating HD analysis, regional zoom-in analysis, and advanced 3D face 180-degree skin analysis, it enables brands and skincare professionals to achieve more precise assessments from multiple angles. This in-depth capability allows for hyper-personalized treatment recommendations, addressing specific concerns with greater accuracy. This technology provides a more complete understanding of the skin's condition, leading to more effective product matching and treatment plans.

Fitzpatrick Skin Analysis: Tailoring Skincare for Diverse Needs

This tool offers scientific-grade skin tone and sensitivity assessments. By leveraging the Fitzpatrick scale, it provides highly accurate skincare recommendations based on individual melanin levels and UV sensitivity. This ensures that all users receive advice and product suggestions that are specifically tailored to their unique skin characteristics, minimizing the risk of adverse reactions and maximizing the effectiveness of skincare routines.

Perfect Beauty Agent: Your 24/7 Personalized Beauty Advisor

This interactive AI consultant acts as a personal beauty advisor. By instantly analyzing facial attributes and skin conditions from a single selfie, it delivers personalized beauty advice, product suggestions, and interactive tutorials. This technology empowers consumers to make informed decisions about their beauty routines, offering expert-level guidance at their fingertips, anytime, anywhere.

Virtual Fitting Room: AI Clothing Try-On and AI Fabric Changer Powered by Gen AI

At VivaTech 2025, Perfect Corp. will demonstrate its latest generative AI solution that transforms fashion discovery. Users can upload a single photo to try on different outfits, fabrics, and styles with hyper-realistic accuracy-no physical samples or 3D models required.

The system intelligently adapts to all body types and renders fabric textures with stunning realism, from silk to denim to velvet. With the YouCam Online Editor API, brands can easily integrate this virtual try-on experience into their websites and apps, enabling scalable personalization that drives higher engagement and purchase confidence.

Try Before You Buy: 3D Virtual Try-On for Jewelry, Watches, Shoes and Fashion Accessories

Perfect Corp. will also spotlight its most complete virtual try-on experience for fashion accessories, offering full coverage from head to toe. With industry-leading AI and AR technology, visitors can seamlessly explore and interact with categories including eyewear, watches, jewelry, bags, and shoes. With the addition of Wanna, Perfect Corp. now offers virtual try-ons for a wide range of shoe types-including sneakers, heels, and Loafers-with realistic, foot-accurate results that help shoppers find the perfect fit and style.

To enhance product interaction, Perfect Corp. provides high-fidelity 3D viewers for jewelry, watches, and bags, enabling users to rotate and examine each item in detail. The 3D Viewer for Bags, featuring technology from Wanna, allows users to rotate, zoom, and explore handbag details in high fidelity. A new Bag Capacity Widget further enhances the experience by helping users visualize interior space and storage.

WANNA's "Bag Capacity Widget" 3D Viewer: Unveiling the Details that Matter

Premiering at VivaTech, this innovative feature from WANNA, a Perfect Corp. company, allows shoppers to virtually explore handbag interiors and compartments, addressing a key pain point in online bag shopping: the inability to properly assess size and functionality. Users can assess storage capacity and interact with bag interiors, replicating the in-store shopping experience for e-commerce. This level of detail provides consumers with a more complete understanding of a product's features, enhancing their online shopping experience.

Setting the Standard for AI-Powered Digital Commerce

With AI and AR driving the future of beauty, skincare, and fashion retail, Perfect Corp. is at the forefront of transforming the shopping experience with intelligent, personalized, and immersive solutions. By integrating AI-powered virtual try-ons, real-time skin diagnostics, and next-gen 3D visualization, the company is enabling brands to create seamless, high-impact consumer experiences.

Join Perfect Corp. at VivaTech 2025, Booth E55, from June 11 to 14 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, and experience the future of AI-powered shopping.

Learn more at Perfect Corp.'s website: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business

About Perfect Corp.

Founded in 2015, Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is on a mission to make beauty smarter, more personalized, and more fun through Beautiful AI. As a global leader in AI and AR-powered beauty and fashion technology, we help brands and consumers connect through immersive, interactive digital experiences.

With cutting-edge AI solutions, Perfect Corp. powers iconic virtual try-ons across makeup, hairstyles, eyewear, jewelry, watches, and fashion accessories, along with advanced AI-driven analyzers for skin and hair that provide real-time insights for personalized recommendations. Our generative AI tools take creativity to the next level, offering photo and video editing, AI content generation, and personalized beauty experiences.

Trusted by over 705 global brands and 1.1 billion YouCam app installs, we make beauty, fashion, and skincare more accessible, engaging, and intuitive than ever before.

