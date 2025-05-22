Smart water meter deployment already saving over 1.22 megaliters of water daily

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading provider of high-performance semiconductor, Internet of Things (IoT) systems and cloud connectivity service solutions, today announced the successful implementation of its LoRa® technology in one of the U.K.'s largest smart water metering projects. Yorkshire Water, in partnership with Netmore Group, has deployed an innovative LoRaWAN smart metering initiative across the region that is setting new standards for utility providers worldwide.

The large-scale implementation, which is expected to deploy 1.3 million smart water meters over a five-year period, shows the transformative impact of Semtech's LoRa technology in revolutionizing water management through enhanced operational efficiency, reduced costs and significant environmental benefits.

"This collaboration between Yorkshire Water, Netmore Group and Semtech demonstrates how our technology can create substantial real-world impact for utilities and their customers," said Rémi Demerlé, director of LoRa ecosystem development at Semtech. "The implementation of this comprehensive smart metering solution powered by LoRaWAN technology addresses critical challenges in water conservation and management, creating a more sustainable future."

"Our robust network architecture provides Yorkshire Water with the reliability and coverage essential for this transformative project," said Vadim Lyu, managing director UK at Netmore Group. "By leveraging LoRaWAN technology, we're enabling not just data collection, but actionable insights that drive meaningful water conservation and operational efficiency."

According to Yorkshire Water, the deployment has already achieved noteworthy results:

Identification of over 1,000 customer-side leaks in the initial rollout

Daily savings of 1.22 megaliters of water during the early phase

Anticipated reduction of 8 megaliters of leakage per day upon full deployment

Projected 2-liter per person daily drop in household consumption

Expected 15% reduction in non-household water demand by 2050

Meter batteries lasting up to 15 years, dramatically reducing maintenance costs

"Our partnership with Netmore has allowed us to revolutionize water management with scalable, cost-effective technology," said James Wilson, manager of smart metering delivery at Yorkshire Water. "After thorough evaluation, we're confident that Netmore will help us achieve our goals in leakage reduction, water efficiency, customer experience, and operational carbon emissions."

The solution leverages a sophisticated network architecture, combining high tower sites and monopoles for umbrella coverage, supplemented by mid-layer gateways and targeted indoor solutions to ensure 90% dual gateway connectivity. This robust infrastructure enables millions of daily meter readings to be processed through Netmore's platform, facilitating real-time leak detection and detailed consumption insights.

Learn more about Semtech's LoRa technology at www.semtech.com/lora.

