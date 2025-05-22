Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 862485 | ISIN: US0326541051 | Ticker-Symbol: ANL
Tradegate
22.05.25 | 15:22
203,65 Euro
+3,77 % +7,39
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ANALOG DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANALOG DEVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
201,70205,6015:28
0,0000,00015:28
PR Newswire
22.05.2025 13:01 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Analog Devices, Inc.: Analog Devices Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News
  • Revenue of $2.64 billion, with double-digit year-over-year growth across all end markets
  • Operating cash flow of $3.9 billion and free cash flow of $3.3 billion on a trailing twelve-month basis or 39% and 34% of revenue, respectively
  • Returned $0.7 billion to shareholders via dividends and repurchases during the second quarter

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI), a global semiconductor leader, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2025, which ended May 3, 2025.

"ADI delivered second quarter revenue and earnings per share above the high end of guidance," said Vincent Roche, CEO and Chair. "Against a backdrop of global trade volatility, our performance reflects the ongoing cyclical recovery, and the strength and resiliency of our business model. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and customer success, enables ADI to continue extending our leadership at the increasingly AI-driven Intelligent Edge, delivering exceptional value for shareholders over both the near- and long-terms."

CFO Richard Puccio added, "Second quarter bookings accelerated across all end markets and all regions, resulting in continued sequential backlog growth. The improving demand signals we saw throughout our fiscal Q2, support our outlook for continued growth in Q3, and reinforce our view that we are in a cyclical upturn."

Performance for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025

Results Summary (1)






(in millions, except per-share amounts and percentages)













Three Months Ended


May 3, 2025


May 4, 2024


Change

Revenue

$ 2,640


$ 2,159


22 %

Gross margin

$ 1,612


$ 1,180


37 %

Gross margin percentage

61.0 %


54.7 %


630 bps

Operating income

$ 678


$ 386


76 %

Operating margin

25.7 %


17.9 %


780 bps

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.14


$ 0.61


87 %







Adjusted Results (2)






Adjusted gross margin

$ 1,832


$ 1,440


27 %

Adjusted gross margin percentage

69.4 %


66.7 %


270 bps

Adjusted operating income

$ 1,088


$ 842


29 %

Adjusted operating margin

41.2 %


39.0 %


220 bps

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 1.85


$ 1.40


32 %










Three Months Ended


Trailing Twelve Months

Cash Generation



May 3, 2025


May 3, 2025

Net cash provided by operating activities



$ 819


$ 3,852

% of revenue



31 %


39 %

Capital expenditures



$ (90)


$ (559)

Free cash flow(2)



$ 729


$ 3,294

% of revenue



28 %


34 %










Three Months Ended


Trailing Twelve Months

Cash Return



May 3, 2025


May 3, 2025

Dividend paid



$ (491)


$ (1,861)

Stock repurchases



(249)


(622)

Total cash returned



$ (740)


$ (2,482)







(1) The sum and/or computation of the individual amounts may not equal the total due to rounding.

(2) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included in this press release. See also the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section for additional information.

Outlook for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025

For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, we are forecasting revenue of $2.75 billion, +/- $100 million. At the midpoint of this revenue outlook, we expect reported operating margin of approximately 27.2%, +/-150 bps, and adjusted operating margin of approximately 41.5%, +/-100 bps. We are planning for reported EPS to be $1.23, +/- $0.10, and adjusted EPS to be $1.92, +/- $0.10.

Our third quarter fiscal 2025 outlook is based on current expectations and actual results may differ materially as a result of, among other things, the important factors discussed at the end of this release. The statements about our third quarter fiscal 2025 outlook supersede all prior statements regarding our business outlook set forth in prior ADI news releases, and ADI disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

The adjusted results and adjusted anticipated results above are financial measures presented on a non-GAAP basis. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section for additional information.

Dividend Payment

The ADI Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.99 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 18, 2025 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2025.

Conference Call Scheduled for Today, Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 10:00 am ET

ADI will host a conference call to discuss our second quarter fiscal 2025 results and short-term outlook today, beginning at 10:00 am ET. Investors may join via webcast, accessible at investor.analog.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release includes non-GAAP financial measures that are not in accordance with, nor an alternative to, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and may be different from non-GAAP measures presented by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These non-GAAP measures have material limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the Company's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company's use of non-GAAP measures, and the underlying methodology when including or excluding certain items, is not necessarily an indication of the results of operations that may be expected in the future, or that the Company will not, in fact, record such items in future periods. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included in this release.

Management uses non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's operating performance from continuing operations against past periods and to budget and allocate resources in future periods. These non-GAAP measures also assist management in evaluating the Company's core business and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures as primary performance measurements when communicating with analysts and investors regarding the Company's earnings results and outlook and believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors because it provides investors with the operating results that management uses to manage the Company and enables investors and analysts to evaluate the Company's core business. Management also believes that free cash flow, a non-GAAP liquidity measure, is useful both internally and to investors because it is indicative of the Company's ability to pay dividends, purchase common stock, make investments and fund acquisitions and, in the absence of refinancings, to repay its debt obligations.

The non-GAAP financial measures referenced by ADI in this release include: adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin percentage, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating expenses percentage, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted nonoperating expense (income), adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), free cash flow, and free cash flow revenue percentage.

Adjusted gross margin is defined as gross margin, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding certain acquisition related expenses1, which are described further below. Adjusted gross margin percentage represents adjusted gross margin divided by revenue.

Adjusted operating expenses is defined as operating expenses, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: certain acquisition related expenses1 and special charges, net2, which are described further below. Adjusted operating expenses percentage represents adjusted operating expenses divided by revenue.

Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition related expenses1 and special charges, net2, which are described further below. Adjusted operating margin represents adjusted operating income divided by revenue.

Adjusted nonoperating expense (income) is defined as nonoperating expense (income), determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: certain acquisition related expenses1, which is described further below.

Adjusted income before income taxes is defined as income before income taxes, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition related expenses1 and special charges, net2, which are described further below.

Adjusted provision for income taxes is defined as provision for income taxes, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding tax related items3, which are described further below. Adjusted tax rate represents adjusted provision for income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as diluted EPS, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition related expenses1, special charges, net2, and tax related items3, which are described further below.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, less additions to property, plant and equipment, net. Free cash flow revenue percentage represents free cash flow divided by revenue.

1Acquisition Related Expenses: Expenses incurred as a result of current and prior period acquisitions and primarily include expenses associated with the fair value adjustments to debt, property, plant and equipment and amortization of acquisition related intangibles, which include acquired intangibles such as purchased technology and customer relationships. Expenses also include fair value adjustments associated with the replacement of share-based awards related to the Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Maxim) acquisition. We excluded these costs from our non-GAAP measures because they relate to specific transactions and are not reflective of our ongoing financial performance.

2Special Charges, Net: Expenses, net, incurred as part of the integration of Maxim, in connection with facility closures, consolidation of manufacturing facilities, severance, other accelerated stock-based compensation expense and other cost reduction efforts or reorganizational initiatives. We excluded these expenses from our non-GAAP measures because apart from ongoing expense savings as a result of such items, these expenses have no direct correlation to the operation of our business in the future.

3Tax Related Items: Income tax effect of the non-GAAP items discussed above. We excluded the income tax effect of these tax related items from our non-GAAP measures because they are not associated with the tax expense on our current operating results.

About Analog Devices, Inc.
Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With revenue of more than $9 billion in FY24 and approximately 24,000 people globally, ADI ensures today's innovators stay Ahead of What's Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which address a variety of subjects including, for example, our statements regarding future financial performance; impacts related to tariffs and other trade restrictions; economic uncertainty; macroeconomic, geopolitical, demand and other market conditions, business cycles, and supply chains; our hybrid manufacturing strategy; our capital allocation strategy, including future dividends, share repurchases, capital expenditures, investments, and free cash flow returns; expected revenue, operating margin, nonoperating expenses, tax rate, earnings per share, and other financial results; expected market and technology trends and acceleration of those trends; market size, market share gains, market position, and growth opportunities; expected product solutions, offerings, technologies, capabilities, and applications; the value and importance of, and other benefits related to, our product solutions, offerings, and technologies to our customers; and other future events. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: economic, political, legal and regulatory uncertainty or conflict, including increased uncertainty and volatility with respect to tariffs, export controls and other trade restrictions, actions taken or which may be taken by the presidential administration, executive offices of the U.S. government, or U.S. Congress, monetary policy, political, geopolitical, trade, or other issues in the United States or internationally, and the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in Israel and the Middle East; changes in demand for semiconductor products; manufacturing delays, product and raw materials availability and supply chain disruptions; diversion of products from our authorized distribution channels; changes in export classifications, import and export regulations or duties and tariffs; our development of technologies and research and development investments; our future liquidity, capital needs and capital expenditures; our ability to compete successfully in the markets in which we operate; our ability to recruit and retain key personnel; risks related to acquisitions or other strategic transactions; security breaches or other cyber incidents; risks related to the use of artificial intelligence in our business operations, products, and services; adverse results in litigation matters; reputational damage; changes in our estimates of our expected tax rates based on current tax law; risks related to our indebtedness; the discretion of our Board of Directors to declare dividends and our ability to pay dividends in the future; factors impacting our ability to repurchase shares; and uncertainty as to the long-term value of our common stock. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by us to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Analog Devices and the Analog Devices logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Analog Devices, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


May 3, 2025


May 4, 2024


May 3, 2025


May 4, 2024

Revenue

$ 2,640,068


$ 2,159,039


$ 5,063,242


$ 4,671,743

Cost of sales

1,028,458


979,004


2,021,329


2,017,767

Gross margin

1,611,610


1,180,035


3,041,913


2,653,976

Operating expenses:








Research and development

441,837


354,862


844,729


746,289

Selling, marketing, general and administrative

302,669


244,129


587,465


534,207

Amortization of intangibles

187,415


188,944


374,830


379,276

Special charges, net

1,745


5,977


65,632


22,117

Total operating expenses

933,666


793,912


1,872,656


1,681,889

Operating income

677,944


386,123


1,169,257


972,087

Nonoperating expense (income):








Interest expense

74,703


77,103


149,967


154,244

Interest income

(21,725)


(15,269)


(45,212)


(24,438)

Other, net

(962)


(314)


2,998


4,260

Total nonoperating expense (income)

52,016


61,520


107,753


134,066

Income before income taxes

625,928


324,603


1,061,504


838,021

Provision for income taxes

56,158


22,361


100,418


73,052

Net income

$ 569,770


$ 302,242


$ 961,086


$ 764,969









Shares used to compute earnings per common share - basic

496,173


496,130


496,145


495,947

Shares used to compute earnings per common share - diluted

498,201


498,533


498,434


498,637









Basic earnings per common share

$ 1.15


$ 0.61


$ 1.94


$ 1.54

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.14


$ 0.61


$ 1.93


$ 1.53

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)


May 3, 2025


Nov. 2, 2024

ASSETS




Current Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,376,235


$ 1,991,342

Short-term investments

-


371,822

Accounts receivable

1,382,365


1,336,331

Inventories

1,524,897


1,447,687

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

305,040


337,472

Total current assets

5,588,537


5,484,654

Non-current Assets




Net property, plant and equipment

3,336,128


3,415,550

Goodwill

26,945,180


26,909,775

Intangible assets, net

8,787,380


9,585,464

Deferred tax assets

1,985,591


2,083,752

Other assets

701,671


749,082

Total non-current assets

41,755,950


42,743,623

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 47,344,487


$ 48,228,277

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current Liabilities




Accounts payable

$ 429,405


$ 487,457

Income taxes payable

358,949


447,379

Debt, current

-


399,636

Commercial paper notes

548,720


547,738

Accrued liabilities

1,353,568


1,106,070

Total current liabilities

2,690,642


2,988,280

Non-current Liabilities




Long-term debt

6,648,417


6,634,313

Deferred income taxes

2,379,575


2,624,392

Income taxes payable

96,354


260,486

Other non-current liabilities

518,879


544,489

Total non-current liabilities

9,643,225


10,063,680

Shareholders' Equity




Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 471,934 shares authorized, none outstanding

-


-

Common stock, $0.16 2/3 par value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized, 496,248,196 shares
outstanding (496,296,854 on November 2, 2024)

82,710


82,718

Capital in excess of par value

24,885,204


25,082,243

Retained earnings

10,210,338


10,196,612

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(167,632)


(185,256)

Total shareholders' equity

35,010,620


35,176,317

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 47,344,487


$ 48,228,277

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


May 3, 2025


May 4, 2024


May 3, 2025


May 4, 2024

Cash flows from operating activities:








Net income

$ 569,770


$ 302,242


$ 961,086


$ 764,969

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:








Depreciation

100,334


88,824


198,781


173,172

Amortization of intangibles

400,273


439,473


817,429


880,376

Stock-based compensation expense

72,831


58,396


150,405


128,211

Deferred income taxes

(89,916)


(62,199)


(149,370)


(164,348)

Other

5,002


8,687


4,203


13,370

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(238,816)


(27,570)


(36,247)


150,935

Total adjustments

249,708


505,611


985,201


1,181,716

Net cash provided by operating activities

819,478


807,853


1,946,287


1,946,685

Cash flows from investing activities:








Purchases of short-term available-for-sale investments

-


(424,117)


-


(424,117)

Maturities of short-term available-for-sale investments

372,778


-


372,778


-

Additions to property, plant and equipment, net

(90,268)


(188,189)


(239,246)


(411,167)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, net

58,892


-


58,892


-

Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

-


-


(45,652)


-

Other

(13,209)


10,229


(12,880)


14,106

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

328,193


(602,077)


133,892


(821,178)

Cash flows from financing activities:








Proceeds from debt

-


1,087,856


-


1,087,856

Debt repayments

(399,998)


-


(399,998)


-

Proceeds from commercial paper notes

2,347,064


2,603,907


4,316,340


5,383,401

Payments of commercial paper notes

(2,346,747)


(2,600,116)


(4,315,358)


(5,382,390)

Repurchase of common stock

(248,646)


(222,381)


(409,014)


(402,732)

Dividend payments to shareholders

(491,022)


(456,142)


(947,360)


(882,218)

Proceeds from employee stock plans

19,815


14,517


61,562


64,336

Other

(1,896)


2,718


(1,458)


(12,126)

Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities

(1,121,430)


430,359


(1,695,286)


(143,873)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

26,241


636,135


384,893


981,634

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,349,994


1,303,560


1,991,342


958,061

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 2,376,235


$ 1,939,695


$ 2,376,235


$ 1,939,695

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

REVENUE TRENDS BY END MARKET

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

The categorization of revenue by end market is determined using a variety of data points including the technical characteristics of the product, the "sold to" customer information, the "ship to" customer information and the end customer product or application into which our product will be incorporated. As data systems for capturing and tracking this data and our methodology evolves and improves, the categorization of products by end market can vary over time. When this occurs, we reclassify revenue by end market for prior periods. Such reclassifications typically do not materially change the sizing of, or the underlying trends of results within, each end market.



Three Months Ended


May 3, 2025


May 4, 2024


Revenue


% of Revenue 1


Y/Y%


Revenue


% of Revenue 1

Industrial

$ 1,157,747


44 %


17 %


$ 991,446


46 %

Automotive

849,505


32 %


24 %


684,102


32 %

Consumer

317,756


12 %


30 %


244,947


11 %

Communications

315,060


12 %


32 %


238,544


11 %

Total revenue

$ 2,640,068


100 %


22 %


$ 2,159,039


100 %












Six Months Ended


May 3, 2025


May 4, 2024


Revenue


% of Revenue 1


Y/Y%


Revenue


% of Revenue 1

Industrial

$ 2,229,837


44 %


2 %


$ 2,181,828


47 %

Automotive

1,584,534


31 %


11 %


1,433,586


31 %

Consumer

634,667


13 %


23 %


514,063


11 %

Communications

614,204


12 %


13 %


542,266


12 %

Total revenue

$ 5,063,242


100 %


8 %


$ 4,671,743


100 %











1) The sum of the individual percentages may not equal the total due to rounding.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


May 3, 2025


May 4, 2024


May 3, 2025


May 4, 2024

Gross margin

$ 1,611,610


$ 1,180,035


$ 3,041,913


$ 2,653,976

Gross margin percentage

61.0 %


54.7 %


60.1 %


56.8 %

Acquisition related expenses

220,277


259,641


458,109


519,525

Adjusted gross margin

$ 1,831,887


$ 1,439,676


$ 3,500,022


$ 3,173,501

Adjusted gross margin percentage

69.4 %


66.7 %


69.1 %


67.9 %









Operating expenses

$ 933,666


$ 793,912


$ 1,872,656


$ 1,681,889

Percent of revenue

35.4 %


36.8 %


37.0 %


36.0 %

Acquisition related expenses

(188,015)


(190,200)


(376,030)


(382,622)

Special charges, net

(1,745)


(5,977)


(65,632)


(22,117)

Adjusted operating expenses

$ 743,906


$ 597,735


$ 1,430,994


$ 1,277,150

Adjusted operating expenses percentage

28.2 %


27.7 %


28.3 %


27.3 %









Operating income

$ 677,944


$ 386,123


$ 1,169,257


$ 972,087

Operating margin

25.7 %


17.9 %


23.1 %


20.8 %

Acquisition related expenses

408,292


449,841


834,139


902,147

Special charges, net

1,745


5,977


65,632


22,117

Adjusted operating income

$ 1,087,981


$ 841,941


$ 2,069,028


$ 1,896,351

Adjusted operating margin

41.2 %


39.0 %


40.9 %


40.6 %









Nonoperating expense (income)

$ 52,016


$ 61,520


$ 107,753


$ 134,066

Acquisition related expenses

2,150


2,150


4,300


4,300

Adjusted nonoperating expense (income)

$ 54,166


$ 63,670


$ 112,053


$ 138,366









Income before income taxes

$ 625,928


$ 324,603


$ 1,061,504


$ 838,021

Acquisition related expenses

406,142


447,691


829,839


897,847

Special charges, net

1,745


5,977


65,632


22,117

Adjusted income before income taxes

$ 1,033,815


$ 778,271


$ 1,956,975


$ 1,757,985









Provision for income taxes

$ 56,158


$ 22,361


$ 100,418


$ 73,052

Effective income tax rate

9.0 %


6.9 %


9.5 %


8.7 %

Tax related items

57,573


59,929


122,635


124,959

Adjusted provision for income taxes

$ 113,731


$ 82,290


$ 223,053


$ 198,011

Adjusted tax rate

11.0 %


10.6 %


11.4 %


11.3 %









Diluted EPS

$ 1.14


$ 0.61


$ 1.93


$ 1.53

Acquisition related expenses

0.82


0.90


1.66


1.80

Special charges, net

-


0.01


0.13


0.04

Tax related items

(0.12)


(0.12)


(0.25)


(0.25)

Adjusted diluted EPS*

$ 1.85


$ 1.40


$ 3.48


$ 3.13

* The sum of the individual per share amounts may not equal the total due to rounding.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)


Trailing
Twelve
Months


Three Months Ended


May 3, 2025


May 3, 2025


Feb. 1, 2025


Nov. 2, 2024


Aug. 3, 2024

Revenue

$ 9,818,656


$ 2,640,068


$ 2,423,174


$ 2,443,205


$ 2,312,209

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 3,852,131


$ 819,478


$ 1,126,809


$ 1,050,817


$ 855,027

% of Revenue

39 %


31 %


47 %


43 %


37 %

Capital expenditures

$ (558,542)


$ (90,268)


$ (148,978)


$ (165,410)


$ (153,886)

Free cash flow

$ 3,293,589


$ 729,210


$ 977,831


$ 885,407


$ 701,141

% of Revenue

34 %


28 %


40 %


36 %


30 %











ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ending August 2, 2025


Reported


Adjusted

Revenue

$2.75 Billion


$2.75 Billion


(+/- $100 Million)


(+/- $100 Million)

Operating margin

27.2 %


41.5 %(1)


(+/-150 bps)


(+/-100 bps)

Nonoperating expenses

~ $55 Million


~ $55 Million

Tax rate

11% - 13%


11% - 13% (2)

Earnings per share

$1.23


$1.92 (3)


(+/- $0.10)


(+/- $0.10)

(1)

Includes $391 million of adjustments related to acquisition related expenses as previously defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Information section of this press release.

(2)

Includes $51 million of tax effects associated with the adjustment for acquisition related expenses noted above.

(3)

Includes $0.69 of adjustments related to the net impact of acquisition related expenses and the tax effects on those items.

For more information, please contact:

Jeff Ambrosi
781-461-3282
Senior Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Analog Devices, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.