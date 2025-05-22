Analog Devices, Inc.: Analog Devices Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue of $2.64 billion, with double-digit year-over-year growth across all end markets

Operating cash flow of $3.9 billion and free cash flow of $3.3 billion on a trailing twelve-month basis or 39% and 34% of revenue, respectively

Returned $0.7 billion to shareholders via dividends and repurchases during the second quarter

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI), a global semiconductor leader, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2025, which ended May 3, 2025.

"ADI delivered second quarter revenue and earnings per share above the high end of guidance," said Vincent Roche, CEO and Chair. "Against a backdrop of global trade volatility, our performance reflects the ongoing cyclical recovery, and the strength and resiliency of our business model. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and customer success, enables ADI to continue extending our leadership at the increasingly AI-driven Intelligent Edge, delivering exceptional value for shareholders over both the near- and long-terms."

CFO Richard Puccio added, "Second quarter bookings accelerated across all end markets and all regions, resulting in continued sequential backlog growth. The improving demand signals we saw throughout our fiscal Q2, support our outlook for continued growth in Q3, and reinforce our view that we are in a cyclical upturn."

Performance for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025

Three Months Ended

May 3, 2025

May 4, 2024

Change Revenue $ 2,640

$ 2,159

22 % Gross margin $ 1,612

$ 1,180

37 % Gross margin percentage 61.0 %

54.7 %

630 bps Operating income $ 678

$ 386

76 % Operating margin 25.7 %

17.9 %

780 bps Diluted earnings per share $ 1.14

$ 0.61

Adjusted Results (2)









Adjusted gross margin $ 1,832

$ 1,440

27 % Adjusted gross margin percentage 69.4 %

66.7 %

270 bps Adjusted operating income $ 1,088

$ 842

29 % Adjusted operating margin 41.2 %

39.0 %

220 bps Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.85

$ 1.40

Three Months Ended

Trailing Twelve Months Cash Generation



May 3, 2025

May 3, 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities



$ 819

$ 3,852 % of revenue



31 %

39 % Capital expenditures



$ (90)

$ (559) Free cash flow(2)



$ 729

$ 3,294 % of revenue



28 %

Three Months Ended

Trailing Twelve Months Cash Return



May 3, 2025

May 3, 2025 Dividend paid



$ (491)

$ (1,861) Stock repurchases



(249)

(622) Total cash returned



$ (740)

(1) The sum and/or computation of the individual amounts may not equal the total due to rounding. (2) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included in this press release. See also the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section for additional information.

Outlook for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025

For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, we are forecasting revenue of $2.75 billion, +/- $100 million. At the midpoint of this revenue outlook, we expect reported operating margin of approximately 27.2%, +/-150 bps, and adjusted operating margin of approximately 41.5%, +/-100 bps. We are planning for reported EPS to be $1.23, +/- $0.10, and adjusted EPS to be $1.92, +/- $0.10.

Our third quarter fiscal 2025 outlook is based on current expectations and actual results may differ materially as a result of, among other things, the important factors discussed at the end of this release. The statements about our third quarter fiscal 2025 outlook supersede all prior statements regarding our business outlook set forth in prior ADI news releases, and ADI disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

The adjusted results and adjusted anticipated results above are financial measures presented on a non-GAAP basis. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section for additional information.

Dividend Payment

The ADI Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.99 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 18, 2025 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2025.

Conference Call Scheduled for Today, Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 10:00 am ET

ADI will host a conference call to discuss our second quarter fiscal 2025 results and short-term outlook today, beginning at 10:00 am ET. Investors may join via webcast, accessible at investor.analog.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release includes non-GAAP financial measures that are not in accordance with, nor an alternative to, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and may be different from non-GAAP measures presented by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These non-GAAP measures have material limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the Company's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company's use of non-GAAP measures, and the underlying methodology when including or excluding certain items, is not necessarily an indication of the results of operations that may be expected in the future, or that the Company will not, in fact, record such items in future periods. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included in this release.

Management uses non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's operating performance from continuing operations against past periods and to budget and allocate resources in future periods. These non-GAAP measures also assist management in evaluating the Company's core business and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures as primary performance measurements when communicating with analysts and investors regarding the Company's earnings results and outlook and believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors because it provides investors with the operating results that management uses to manage the Company and enables investors and analysts to evaluate the Company's core business. Management also believes that free cash flow, a non-GAAP liquidity measure, is useful both internally and to investors because it is indicative of the Company's ability to pay dividends, purchase common stock, make investments and fund acquisitions and, in the absence of refinancings, to repay its debt obligations.

The non-GAAP financial measures referenced by ADI in this release include: adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin percentage, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating expenses percentage, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted nonoperating expense (income), adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), free cash flow, and free cash flow revenue percentage.

Adjusted gross margin is defined as gross margin, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding certain acquisition related expenses1, which are described further below. Adjusted gross margin percentage represents adjusted gross margin divided by revenue.

Adjusted operating expenses is defined as operating expenses, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: certain acquisition related expenses1 and special charges, net2, which are described further below. Adjusted operating expenses percentage represents adjusted operating expenses divided by revenue.

Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition related expenses1 and special charges, net2, which are described further below. Adjusted operating margin represents adjusted operating income divided by revenue.

Adjusted nonoperating expense (income) is defined as nonoperating expense (income), determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: certain acquisition related expenses1, which is described further below.

Adjusted income before income taxes is defined as income before income taxes, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition related expenses1 and special charges, net2, which are described further below.

Adjusted provision for income taxes is defined as provision for income taxes, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding tax related items3, which are described further below. Adjusted tax rate represents adjusted provision for income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as diluted EPS, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition related expenses1, special charges, net2, and tax related items3, which are described further below.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, less additions to property, plant and equipment, net. Free cash flow revenue percentage represents free cash flow divided by revenue.

1Acquisition Related Expenses: Expenses incurred as a result of current and prior period acquisitions and primarily include expenses associated with the fair value adjustments to debt, property, plant and equipment and amortization of acquisition related intangibles, which include acquired intangibles such as purchased technology and customer relationships. Expenses also include fair value adjustments associated with the replacement of share-based awards related to the Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Maxim) acquisition. We excluded these costs from our non-GAAP measures because they relate to specific transactions and are not reflective of our ongoing financial performance.

2Special Charges, Net: Expenses, net, incurred as part of the integration of Maxim, in connection with facility closures, consolidation of manufacturing facilities, severance, other accelerated stock-based compensation expense and other cost reduction efforts or reorganizational initiatives. We excluded these expenses from our non-GAAP measures because apart from ongoing expense savings as a result of such items, these expenses have no direct correlation to the operation of our business in the future.

3Tax Related Items: Income tax effect of the non-GAAP items discussed above. We excluded the income tax effect of these tax related items from our non-GAAP measures because they are not associated with the tax expense on our current operating results.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With revenue of more than $9 billion in FY24 and approximately 24,000 people globally, ADI ensures today's innovators stay Ahead of What's Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which address a variety of subjects including, for example, our statements regarding future financial performance; impacts related to tariffs and other trade restrictions; economic uncertainty; macroeconomic, geopolitical, demand and other market conditions, business cycles, and supply chains; our hybrid manufacturing strategy; our capital allocation strategy, including future dividends, share repurchases, capital expenditures, investments, and free cash flow returns; expected revenue, operating margin, nonoperating expenses, tax rate, earnings per share, and other financial results; expected market and technology trends and acceleration of those trends; market size, market share gains, market position, and growth opportunities; expected product solutions, offerings, technologies, capabilities, and applications; the value and importance of, and other benefits related to, our product solutions, offerings, and technologies to our customers; and other future events. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: economic, political, legal and regulatory uncertainty or conflict, including increased uncertainty and volatility with respect to tariffs, export controls and other trade restrictions, actions taken or which may be taken by the presidential administration, executive offices of the U.S. government, or U.S. Congress, monetary policy, political, geopolitical, trade, or other issues in the United States or internationally, and the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in Israel and the Middle East; changes in demand for semiconductor products; manufacturing delays, product and raw materials availability and supply chain disruptions; diversion of products from our authorized distribution channels; changes in export classifications, import and export regulations or duties and tariffs; our development of technologies and research and development investments; our future liquidity, capital needs and capital expenditures; our ability to compete successfully in the markets in which we operate; our ability to recruit and retain key personnel; risks related to acquisitions or other strategic transactions; security breaches or other cyber incidents; risks related to the use of artificial intelligence in our business operations, products, and services; adverse results in litigation matters; reputational damage; changes in our estimates of our expected tax rates based on current tax law; risks related to our indebtedness; the discretion of our Board of Directors to declare dividends and our ability to pay dividends in the future; factors impacting our ability to repurchase shares; and uncertainty as to the long-term value of our common stock. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by us to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

May 3, 2025

May 4, 2024

May 3, 2025

May 4, 2024 Revenue $ 2,640,068

$ 2,159,039

$ 5,063,242

$ 4,671,743 Cost of sales 1,028,458

979,004

2,021,329

2,017,767 Gross margin 1,611,610

1,180,035

3,041,913

2,653,976 Operating expenses:













Research and development 441,837

354,862

844,729

746,289 Selling, marketing, general and administrative 302,669

244,129

587,465

534,207 Amortization of intangibles 187,415

188,944

374,830

379,276 Special charges, net 1,745

5,977

65,632

22,117 Total operating expenses 933,666

793,912

1,872,656

1,681,889 Operating income 677,944

386,123

1,169,257

972,087 Nonoperating expense (income):













Interest expense 74,703

77,103

149,967

154,244 Interest income (21,725)

(15,269)

(45,212)

(24,438) Other, net (962)

(314)

2,998

4,260 Total nonoperating expense (income) 52,016

61,520

107,753

134,066 Income before income taxes 625,928

324,603

1,061,504

838,021 Provision for income taxes 56,158

22,361

100,418

73,052 Net income $ 569,770

$ 302,242

$ 961,086

$ 764,969















Shares used to compute earnings per common share - basic 496,173

496,130

496,145

495,947 Shares used to compute earnings per common share - diluted 498,201

498,533

498,434

498,637















Basic earnings per common share $ 1.15

$ 0.61

$ 1.94

$ 1.54 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.14

$ 0.61

$ 1.93

$ 1.53

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

May 3, 2025

Nov. 2, 2024 ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,376,235

$ 1,991,342 Short-term investments -

371,822 Accounts receivable 1,382,365

1,336,331 Inventories 1,524,897

1,447,687 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 305,040

337,472 Total current assets 5,588,537

5,484,654 Non-current Assets





Net property, plant and equipment 3,336,128

3,415,550 Goodwill 26,945,180

26,909,775 Intangible assets, net 8,787,380

9,585,464 Deferred tax assets 1,985,591

2,083,752 Other assets 701,671

749,082 Total non-current assets 41,755,950

42,743,623 TOTAL ASSETS $ 47,344,487

$ 48,228,277 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 429,405

$ 487,457 Income taxes payable 358,949

447,379 Debt, current -

399,636 Commercial paper notes 548,720

547,738 Accrued liabilities 1,353,568

1,106,070 Total current liabilities 2,690,642

2,988,280 Non-current Liabilities





Long-term debt 6,648,417

6,634,313 Deferred income taxes 2,379,575

2,624,392 Income taxes payable 96,354

260,486 Other non-current liabilities 518,879

544,489 Total non-current liabilities 9,643,225

10,063,680 Shareholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 471,934 shares authorized, none outstanding -

- Common stock, $0.16 2/3 par value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized, 496,248,196 shares

outstanding (496,296,854 on November 2, 2024) 82,710

82,718 Capital in excess of par value 24,885,204

25,082,243 Retained earnings 10,210,338

10,196,612 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (167,632)

(185,256) Total shareholders' equity 35,010,620

35,176,317 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 47,344,487

$ 48,228,277

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

May 3, 2025

May 4, 2024

May 3, 2025

May 4, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 569,770

$ 302,242

$ 961,086

$ 764,969 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:













Depreciation 100,334

88,824

198,781

173,172 Amortization of intangibles 400,273

439,473

817,429

880,376 Stock-based compensation expense 72,831

58,396

150,405

128,211 Deferred income taxes (89,916)

(62,199)

(149,370)

(164,348) Other 5,002

8,687

4,203

13,370 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (238,816)

(27,570)

(36,247)

150,935 Total adjustments 249,708

505,611

985,201

1,181,716 Net cash provided by operating activities 819,478

807,853

1,946,287

1,946,685 Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of short-term available-for-sale investments -

(424,117)

-

(424,117) Maturities of short-term available-for-sale investments 372,778

-

372,778

- Additions to property, plant and equipment, net (90,268)

(188,189)

(239,246)

(411,167) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, net 58,892

-

58,892

- Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired -

-

(45,652)

- Other (13,209)

10,229

(12,880)

14,106 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities 328,193

(602,077)

133,892

(821,178) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from debt -

1,087,856

-

1,087,856 Debt repayments (399,998)

-

(399,998)

- Proceeds from commercial paper notes 2,347,064

2,603,907

4,316,340

5,383,401 Payments of commercial paper notes (2,346,747)

(2,600,116)

(4,315,358)

(5,382,390) Repurchase of common stock (248,646)

(222,381)

(409,014)

(402,732) Dividend payments to shareholders (491,022)

(456,142)

(947,360)

(882,218) Proceeds from employee stock plans 19,815

14,517

61,562

64,336 Other (1,896)

2,718

(1,458)

(12,126) Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (1,121,430)

430,359

(1,695,286)

(143,873) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 26,241

636,135

384,893

981,634 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,349,994

1,303,560

1,991,342

958,061 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,376,235

$ 1,939,695

$ 2,376,235

$ 1,939,695

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. REVENUE TRENDS BY END MARKET (Unaudited) (In thousands) The categorization of revenue by end market is determined using a variety of data points including the technical characteristics of the product, the "sold to" customer information, the "ship to" customer information and the end customer product or application into which our product will be incorporated. As data systems for capturing and tracking this data and our methodology evolves and improves, the categorization of products by end market can vary over time. When this occurs, we reclassify revenue by end market for prior periods. Such reclassifications typically do not materially change the sizing of, or the underlying trends of results within, each end market.



Three Months Ended

May 3, 2025

May 4, 2024

Revenue

% of Revenue 1

Y/Y%

Revenue

% of Revenue 1 Industrial $ 1,157,747

44 %

17 %

$ 991,446

46 % Automotive 849,505

32 %

24 %

684,102

32 % Consumer 317,756

12 %

30 %

244,947

11 % Communications 315,060

12 %

32 %

238,544

11 % Total revenue $ 2,640,068

100 %

22 %

$ 2,159,039

100 %





















Six Months Ended

May 3, 2025

May 4, 2024

Revenue

% of Revenue 1

Y/Y%

Revenue

% of Revenue 1 Industrial $ 2,229,837

44 %

2 %

$ 2,181,828

47 % Automotive 1,584,534

31 %

11 %

1,433,586

31 % Consumer 634,667

13 %

23 %

514,063

11 % Communications 614,204

12 %

13 %

542,266

12 % Total revenue $ 5,063,242

100 %

8 %

$ 4,671,743

100 %



















1) The sum of the individual percentages may not equal the total due to rounding.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

May 3, 2025

May 4, 2024

May 3, 2025

May 4, 2024 Gross margin $ 1,611,610

$ 1,180,035

$ 3,041,913

$ 2,653,976 Gross margin percentage 61.0 %

54.7 %

60.1 %

56.8 % Acquisition related expenses 220,277

259,641

458,109

519,525 Adjusted gross margin $ 1,831,887

$ 1,439,676

$ 3,500,022

$ 3,173,501 Adjusted gross margin percentage 69.4 %

66.7 %

69.1 %

67.9 %















Operating expenses $ 933,666

$ 793,912

$ 1,872,656

$ 1,681,889 Percent of revenue 35.4 %

36.8 %

37.0 %

36.0 % Acquisition related expenses (188,015)

(190,200)

(376,030)

(382,622) Special charges, net (1,745)

(5,977)

(65,632)

(22,117) Adjusted operating expenses $ 743,906

$ 597,735

$ 1,430,994

$ 1,277,150 Adjusted operating expenses percentage 28.2 %

27.7 %

28.3 %

27.3 %















Operating income $ 677,944

$ 386,123

$ 1,169,257

$ 972,087 Operating margin 25.7 %

17.9 %

23.1 %

20.8 % Acquisition related expenses 408,292

449,841

834,139

902,147 Special charges, net 1,745

5,977

65,632

22,117 Adjusted operating income $ 1,087,981

$ 841,941

$ 2,069,028

$ 1,896,351 Adjusted operating margin 41.2 %

39.0 %

40.9 %

40.6 %















Nonoperating expense (income) $ 52,016

$ 61,520

$ 107,753

$ 134,066 Acquisition related expenses 2,150

2,150

4,300

4,300 Adjusted nonoperating expense (income) $ 54,166

$ 63,670

$ 112,053

$ 138,366















Income before income taxes $ 625,928

$ 324,603

$ 1,061,504

$ 838,021 Acquisition related expenses 406,142

447,691

829,839

897,847 Special charges, net 1,745

5,977

65,632

22,117 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 1,033,815

$ 778,271

$ 1,956,975

$ 1,757,985















Provision for income taxes $ 56,158

$ 22,361

$ 100,418

$ 73,052 Effective income tax rate 9.0 %

6.9 %

9.5 %

8.7 % Tax related items 57,573

59,929

122,635

124,959 Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 113,731

$ 82,290

$ 223,053

$ 198,011 Adjusted tax rate 11.0 %

10.6 %

11.4 %

11.3 %















Diluted EPS $ 1.14

$ 0.61

$ 1.93

$ 1.53 Acquisition related expenses 0.82

0.90

1.66

1.80 Special charges, net -

0.01

0.13

0.04 Tax related items (0.12)

(0.12)

(0.25)

(0.25) Adjusted diluted EPS* $ 1.85

$ 1.40

$ 3.48

$ 3.13

* The sum of the individual per share amounts may not equal the total due to rounding.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited) (In thousands)

Trailing

Twelve

Months

Three Months Ended

May 3, 2025

May 3, 2025

Feb. 1, 2025

Nov. 2, 2024

Aug. 3, 2024 Revenue $ 9,818,656

$ 2,640,068

$ 2,423,174

$ 2,443,205

$ 2,312,209 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,852,131

$ 819,478

$ 1,126,809

$ 1,050,817

$ 855,027 % of Revenue 39 %

31 %

47 %

43 %

37 % Capital expenditures $ (558,542)

$ (90,268)

$ (148,978)

$ (165,410)

$ (153,886) Free cash flow $ 3,293,589

$ 729,210

$ 977,831

$ 885,407

$ 701,141 % of Revenue 34 %

28 %

40 %

36 %

30 %





















ANALOG DEVICES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (Unaudited)

Three Months Ending August 2, 2025

Reported

Adjusted Revenue $2.75 Billion

$2.75 Billion

(+/- $100 Million)

(+/- $100 Million) Operating margin 27.2 %

41.5 %(1)

(+/-150 bps)

(+/-100 bps) Nonoperating expenses ~ $55 Million

~ $55 Million Tax rate 11% - 13%

11% - 13% (2) Earnings per share $1.23

$1.92 (3)

(+/- $0.10)

(+/- $0.10)

(1) Includes $391 million of adjustments related to acquisition related expenses as previously defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Information section of this press release. (2) Includes $51 million of tax effects associated with the adjustment for acquisition related expenses noted above. (3) Includes $0.69 of adjustments related to the net impact of acquisition related expenses and the tax effects on those items.

