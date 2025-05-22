Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.: Galmed Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) ("Galmed" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company for cardiometabolic diseases and GI oncological indications, reports financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and recent developments.

Key Recent Developments

Announced First Time Results in Oncology Studies: Aramchol Significantly Enhances Bayer's Regorafenib Effect in GI Cancer Models

Signed Term Sheet for the Development of Novel Semaglutide Sublingual Formulation

Raised $6.5 million since the beginning of 2025. Company's current cash balance is $20.1 million

Financial Summary - First Quarter 2025 vs. First Quarter 2024*:

Cash and cash equivalents, short term deposits, restricted cash and marketable debt securities totaled approximately $15.9 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to approximately $15.4 million at December 31, 2024. During May 2025, the Company raised an additional $5.0 million. As a result, as of the date hereof, the Company's current cash balance is approximately $20.1 million.

Net loss amounted to approximately $1.1 million, or $0.62 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to a net loss of approximately $1.3 million, or $2.76 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Research and development expenses amounted to approximately $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to approximately $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

General and administrative expenses amounted to approximately $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to approximately $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in general and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 resulted primarily from a decrease in professional services expenses.

Financial income, net amounted to approximately $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to financial income of $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of Aramchol. We have focused almost exclusively on developing Aramchol for the treatment of liver disease and we are currently seeking to advance the development of Aramchol for oncological indications outside of NASH and fibrosis. In addition, as part of our growth strategy, we are actively pursuing opportunities to expand and diversify our product pipeline specifically targeting cardiometabolic indications and other innovative product candidates that align with our core expertise in drug development.

GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. Consolidated Balance Sheets U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data





As of

March 31,

2025

As of

December 31,

2024 Assets

























Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,767

$ 4,652 Short-term deposit



3,544



3,496 Restricted Cash



122



121 Marketable debt securities



7,418



7,183 Other receivables



447



672 Total current assets



16,298



16,124













Investment in associate at fair value



2,119



2,119 Loan to associate



267



257 Total non-current assets



2,386



2,376













Total assets

$ 18,684

$ 18,500













Liabilities and stockholders' equity

























Current liabilities











Trade payables

$ 1,308

$ 1,308 Other payables



499



865 Total current liabilities



1,807



2,173













Stockholders' equity











Ordinary shares par value NIS 1.80 per share; Authorized 50,000,000;

Issued and outstanding: 2,258,034 shares as of March 31, 2025 and

1,664,884 shares as of December 31, 2024



1,029



742 Additional paid-in capital



217,818



216,470 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(397)



(416) Accumulated deficit



(201,573)



(200,469) Total stockholders' equity



16,877



16,327













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 18,684

$ 18,500















GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data





Three months ended



March 31,



2025

2024 Research and development expenses

$ 634

$ 635













General and administrative expenses



630



766













Total operating expenses



1,264



1,401













Financial income, net



(160)



(126)













Net loss

$ 1,104

$ 1,275













Basic and diluted net loss per share

$ 0.62

$ 2.10 (*)













Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used in computing basic

and diluted net loss per share



1,779,695



608,353 (*)













*) Retroactively adjusted to reflect the reverse split.

















GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) U.S. Dollars in thousands

















Three months ended



March 31,



2025

2024 Cash flow from operating activities

























Net loss

$ (1,104)

$ (1,275)













Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities











Depreciation and amortization



-



9 Stock-based compensation expense



101



153 Amortization of premium on marketable debt securities



34



6 Interest income from short-term deposits



(48)



(5) Loss (gain) from realization of marketable debt securities



(19)



1 interest income from loan to associate



(10)



- Finance expenses



-



1 Finance expenses related to SEPA



20



- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Decrease in other receivables



225



226 Decrease in trade payables



-



(496) Decrease in other payables



(366)



(448) Net cash used in operating activities



(1,167)



(1,830)













Cash flow from investing activities











Purchase of available for sale securities



(1,032)



(898) Investment in short term deposits



-



(375) Consideration from sale of available for sale securities



801



1,705 Net cash provided by investing activities



(231)



432













Cash flow from financing activities











Issuance of ordinary shares in relation to ATM



1,439



- Issuance of ordinary shares in relation to SEPA



75



- Net cash provided by financing activities



1,514



-











Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



116



(1,398) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period



4,773



2,978 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

$ 4,889

$ 1,580













Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:











Cash received from interest

$ 171

$ 112















