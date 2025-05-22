New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - MiMedia Holdings Inc. (TSXV: MIM) ("MiMedia", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a global Distribution Agreement (the "Agreement") with leading device manufacturer coolpad.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, coolpad has been making smartphones for the global market for decades. Focused on innovation and family-centered technology, coolpad seeks to create mobile devices at affordable price points. coolpad's devices are distributed through strategic partnerships with major wireless carriers and retailers.

Under the terms of the Agreement, it is anticipated that MiMedia will integrate its platform in up-to 5 million coolpad mobile devices, including smartphones, over the next two years.

"coolpad is excited to offer its consumers MiMedia's unique and engaging consumer cloud experience. MiMedia is a great fit into our strategy of providing world class smartphones with leading software technologies, while doing so at affordable price levels for the family," said Michael Wang, General Manager of coolpad's Overseas Business Unit.

"We are excited to partner with coolpad, who has been making high-quality mobile devices for over 30 years. We look forward to entering a number of different markets with a strong partner. We believe this partnership will deliver great strategic benefits for both companies," said Chris Giordano, CEO of MiMedia.

About coolpad: coolpad is a leading consumer electronics company committed to innovation and family-centered technology, building strategic partnerships with major wireless carriers and retailers. We create world-class devices that enhance everyday life, blending style, performance, and accessibility. Targeting today's youth, coolpad delivers cutting-edge, trend-forward products that bring the latest tech to users worldwide at prices they love. Founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1993, coolpad continues to shape the future of smart living with purpose and passion. To learn more about coolpad, please visit www.coolpad.com.

About MiMedia: MiMedia Holdings Inc. provides a next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The Company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services engaged users all around the world.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the number of devices manufactured by coolpad upon which MiMedia's platform will be integrated. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of management of MiMedia. Actual events and conditions could differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting MiMedia, including risks regarding the ability of coolpad to manufacture, ship and sell the anticipated number of devices with MiMedia's platform integrated as the embedded media gallery and the risk that any such manufacture, shipment and sale may be suspended or delayed due to supply chain disruptions, manufacturing and shipping delays or general economic, business and political conditions impacting coolpad's business, such as changes in tariffs or financial markets. The Company is highly dependent on the ability of its distribution partners, including coolpad, to deploy devices and any delay or failure of a distribution partner to deploy devices in the numbers agreed to and within a reasonable time period could have a material adverse impact on the Company. industry in which MiMedia operates, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Additional risk factors are also set forth in the Company's management's discussion and analysis and other filings available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+) under the MiMedia's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although MiMedia has attempted to identify certain factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be taken as guaranteed. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253034

SOURCE: MiMedia Holdings Inc.