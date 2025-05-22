Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Boundless Art Park! The 10th Nanjing University of the Arts 520 Graduation Exhibition Carnival Embraces AI

NANJING, China, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 20th, the 10th Nanjing University of the Arts 520 Graduation Exhibition Carnival kicked off with the theme "Embracing AI, Digital Intelligence Empowers." More than 90 art exhibitions and performances will continue through late June, offering global audiences an immersive experience of the new face of art education in the era of digital intelligence.

Opening Ceremony at the 10th Nanjing University of the Arts 520 Graduation Exhibition Carnival

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.

Video: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1DZ8bDaG4H/

At the opening ceremony, two pioneers - Mr. Cai Yuanpei, a trailblazer of modern education in China, and Mr. Liu Haisu, a founding figure of the New Art Movement and modern art education - made a remarkable appearance "across time and space" through high-precision digital human technology. As esteemed figures from the Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts (the predecessor of Nanjing University of the Arts), they came together to pass on the spiritual torch of aesthetic and art education.

The spark of artificial intelligence is illuminating a new chapter in artistic creation, while a decade of dedicated cultivation is now resonating with the powerful voice of innovation in the digital-intelligence era. Highlights such as the "Digital Intelligence · Chinese Attire" fashion design graduation showcase, the Bubble Music Festival Jazz Season, and the all-Chinese opera Thunderstorm jointly performed by Chinese and Canadian students are among the many standout events. This year's vibrant "520" celebration has attracted enthusiastic participation from art institutions in the United States, Australia, Italy, Singapore, Thailand, and more. Together with faculty and students from Nanjing University of the Arts, they are presenting a boundary-breaking, multicultural artistic feast.

"Over the past decade, Nanjing University of the Arts has pursued the vision of 'a campus-wide showcase, a city-wide celebration,' turning it into a vivid reality of 'a city and a university thriving together in symbiosis.' By embedding the DNA of art into the fabric of the city, we've created a cultural emblem that shines in Nanjing and radiates across Jiangsu," said Yu Feng, Party Secretary of Nanjing University of the Arts.

Source: Nanjing University of the Arts



Contact person: Ms. Ling, Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
