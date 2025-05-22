Expands leadership as AI redefines how business users interact with data

Sigma, the industry-leading analytics platform with unique cloud data platform writeback capabilities, today announced the appointment of two seasoned technology leaders to its product organization to help accelerate Sigma's mission of empowering every user to explore and act on data with AI: Hassen Karaa as SVP of Product and Marwan Mattar as VP of AI. Karaa and Mattar will play pivotal roles in advancing Sigma's generative intelligence capabilities and broader AI roadmap, core to the company's bold vision for the future of business intelligence. Their appointments mark a significant investment in helping every end user move faster from question to decision in an AI-powered world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250522603068/en/

Hassen Karaa, SVP of Product at Sigma

Karaa will lead and scale Sigma's product and engineering organizations, focusing on operational excellence, roadmap execution, and cross-functional alignment as the company expands platform capabilities. Mattar will lead the evolution of Sigma's AI and machine learning capabilities, building on newly announced AI features to make data exploration faster, more intuitive, and accessible to all users.

"Sigma is leading in AI where it matters most data, automation, analysis, and adoption," said Mike Palmer, CEO of Sigma. "Marwan and Hassen bring deep experience building technical, user-focused products and scaling world-class teams. Their leadership will accelerate our vision of generative intelligence that delivers real business impact."

"From my first conversations with Sigma's customers, it was clear this wasn't just another BI platform," said Karaa. "I heard story after story of how teams were using Sigma to solve real business problems-quickly and at scale. What stood out even more was the trust and appreciation customers had for the partnership. That kind of impact and trust is rare, and it made joining the team a clear and exciting decision."

Previously, Karaa led Product at Fauna, a cutting-edge serverless database startup. Before that, he spent seven years at Okta, helping to scale the company to nearly $1B in ARR and a successful IPO, ultimately leading the entire product team and building products for both IT and developer audiences.

"What drew me to Sigma was its vision for AI as a true enabler-not a black box," said Mattar. "By combining the intuitive power of the spreadsheet with responsible, transparent AI, Sigma empowers anyone, not just technical users, to explore data, ask better questions, and get to insights faster. That kind of human-first approach is what's needed to truly democratize AI in business intelligence, and I'm excited to help scale it."

Before joining Sigma, Mattar was the Director of AI/ML Infrastructure at Scale AI where he oversaw the development of core systems for training and deploying large-scale foundation models. He is also the founder of Mattar Labs, an advisory firm that has guided venture capital firms and startups on AI strategy, deployment, and operationalization. Earlier in his career, Mattar spent eight years building AI/ML teams in gaming at Unity Technologies and Electronic Arts. He earned his Ph.D. in Computer Science from UMass Amherst, specializing in machine learning.

Sigma is actively hiring across engineering, product, and AI. Explore open roles here: https://www.sigmacomputing.com/company/careers.

ABOUT SIGMA

Sigma is business intelligence built for the cloud. With a spreadsheet UI, business users can work in the formulas and functions they already know, while more technical users can write SQL and apply AI models to data. Sigma queries the cloud warehouse directly, making it incredibly fast and secure-data never leaves the warehouse, and Sigma can analyze billions of rows in seconds. Beyond dashboards and reports, teams use Sigma to build custom data apps, which integrate live data with end user input. Sigma is the first analytics platform to enable data writeback, and continues to lead the market with innovation across AI, reporting, and embedded analytics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250522603068/en/

Contacts:

press@sigmacomputing.com