The Acquisition, subject to regulatory and stockholders approval, will Enhance Revenue Streams to $50 Million as NUBURU Revitalizes Blue Laser Technology to be integrated within the new State-of-the Art Defense Security Hub

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU), a front-runner in high-power blue laser technology, reveals Tekne S.p.A. ("TEKNE") as targeted acquisition, a distinguished provider of integrated electronic warfare and cyber capabilities within military vehicles.

As previously announced, NUBURU awaits approval from the Italian government under the "golden power" regulations, which oversee foreign investments in critical sectors aligned with national security interests. Also, the completion of the acquisition of TEKNE, part of the over-all plan to create a unique Defense Security hub, is subject to the necessary regulatory and stockholders approval.

TEKNE, with an annual revenue of $50 million and a R&D team of 70 engineers and technicians, brings a wealth of expertise in telecommunications, electronic, and cyber warfare, along with state-of-the-art vehicle protection systems. As a pioneer in jammer technology, TEKNE has successfully supplied advanced systems up to 8GHz and is currently developing solutions for satellite systems, reinforcing its global presence among technologically advanced nations.

In addition to its innovative technology, TEKNE proudly serves a diverse client base, including key national organizations such ministers, government agencies and other public sector entities. This established global clientele highlights TEKNE's credibility and the vital role it plays within the defense sector. Furthermore, TEKNE entered in 2024 into a strategic partnership with US Flyer Defense, a leading provider of tactical ground mobility solutions in the United States. Together, they are set to produce a high-mobility vehicle designed for rapid deployment across a diverse landscape of military operations. This lightweight tactical vehicle, engineered for versatility in military missions, will enhance the capabilities of the Italian Armed Forces and other NATO allies, fostering an environment of interoperability and readiness. On the other side, TEKNE already has commercial and support operations in the United States. The company plans to further expand its presence in the US market, including the establishment of a technology laboratory focused on serving the specific needs of American customers.

TEKNE's portfolio also includes specialized vehicles designed for various applications, such as the Graelion 4x4 multi-purpose vehicle and the Shield armored vehicle tailored for personnel transport. Additionally, the company is recognized for its leadership in the field of Cyber Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA), a modern approach to electronic warfare that integrates cyber capabilities.

"Our targeted acquisition of TEKNE exemplifies our commitment to expanding within the vital defense sector while enhancing our capabilities to address complex security challenges," said Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman of NUBURU. "By integrating TEKNE's advanced solutions with our blue laser innovations and niche-solutions in the operational resilience space, we are poised to deliver cutting-edge products that meet the ever-evolving needs within the $500 billion defense industry and the emerging regulatory requirements in the security market.

By leveraging the existing TEKNE robust order backlog totaling $309 million and the potential synergies with "platform as a service" business models, NUBURU is well-positioned to ensure operational efficiencies and accelerate its growth in critical industries, creating value for its shareholders.

About NUBURU

NUBURU, Inc. was founded in 2015 as a developer and manufacturer of industrial blue laser technology that is transforming the speed and quality of laser-based manufacturing. Under its new management team led by Executive Chairman Alessandro Zamboni, NUBURU is executing a comprehensive growth and diversification strategy, expanding into complementary domains such as defense-tech, security, and operational resilience solutions. NUBURU is leveraging strategic partnerships and acquisitions to accelerate growth in high-value sectors. For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "seek," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Many factors may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including but are not limited to: (1) the ability to meet security exchange listing standards; (2) the impact of the loss of the Company's patent portfolio through the previously announced foreclosure; (3) failure to achieve expectations regarding business development and the Company's acquisition strategy; (4) the inability to access sufficient capital to operate; (5) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the initial business combination and the current transaction, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) adverse impacts of general economic, business, and competitive factors; (8) volatility in the financial system and markets caused by geopolitical and economic factors; and (9) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's most recent periodic report on Form 10-K or Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC from time to time. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expected results. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250522678043/en/

Contacts:

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU)

Investor Relations: ir@nuburu.net

Media Contact: press@nuburu.net

Website: www.nuburu.net