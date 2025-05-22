Twin Vee PowerCats Co.: Twin Vee PowerCats Launches Wizz Banger to Revolutionize Boat Buying and Selling with AI-Powered Marketplace

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced the launch of Wizz Banger, which has been developed as the innovative force behind BoatsForSale.com and a groundbreaking marine commerce platform with the goal of transforming the $57 billion recreational boating industry.

By integrating Wizz Banger's AI-powered tools into BoatsForSale.com's digital marketplace, this initiative is intended to represent a value add for Twin Vee's primary business of manufacturing boats, while developing a separate digital business. As Wizz Banger grows, it will utilize Twin Vee's industry expertise while working to provide value to dealers, OEMs, and individual buyers, aiming to ensure an efficient and innovative marketplace experience.

Wizz Banger's BoatsForSale.com is designed to redefine the boat-buying experience with its mobile-first, consumer-centric platform. Powered by natural language processing, the platform's smart search engine allows users to input queries like "Find a 24-foot Twin Vee center console under $100,000 in Florida" and receive tailored results instantly. This intuitive interface caters to buyers preferring digital platforms and will ensure a seamless experience for customers looking for the boat they want.

At the core of Wizz Banger are proprietary AI tools purpose-built to simplify and optimize the marine listing process. By analyzing millions of archived boat images and combining them with key data points like year, make, model, and engine hours, our system generates scored boat listings that reflect condition, pricing accuracy, and market competitiveness. These tools are supported by intelligent processes that guide users through every step of the transaction by automating responses, surfacing comparable listings, and assisting with pricing strategy and dealer feedback. Drawing from national listing databases, auction results, and verified dealer inputs, Wizz Banger's AI is meant to deliver a smarter, faster, and more transparent way to buy and sell boats.

"Twin Vee is excited to launch Wizz Banger to bring our customers a cutting-edge, tech-driven boating experience," said Joseph Visconti, President and CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats. "BoatsForSale.com and its AI tools align perfectly with our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, making it easier than ever for boating enthusiasts to find, purchase, or trade their boats."

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures a range of boats designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com.

Visit Twin Vee PowerCats Co. on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Wizz Banger, Inc.

Wizz Banger, Inc. is a wholly owned technology company developing an online marine commerce and sales platform to modernize and streamline the recreational boating industry. By integrating Wizz Banger's AI-powered tools, the company aims to create a seamless and transparent ecosystem for buyers, sellers, dealers, lenders, and manufacturers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding Wizz Banger being a groundbreaking marine commerce platform, transforming the $57 billion recreational boating industry, the initiative being a value add for Twin Vee's primary business of manufacturing boats, Wizz Banger growing and utilizing Twin Vee's industry expertise while working to provide value to dealers, OEMs, and individual buyers, Wizz Banger ensuring an efficient and innovative marketplace experience, Wizz Banger's BoatsForSale.com redefining the boat-buying experience with its mobile-first, consumer-centric platform, Wizz Banger ensuring a seamless experience for customers looking for the boat they want and Wizz Banger's AI delivering a smarter, faster, and more transparent way to buy and sell boats. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability with its Wizz Banger marine commerce platform to redefine how recreational boats are bought and sold, the Company's ability to grow Wizz Banger independently and develop it into a self-sustaining entity that uses Twin Vee's industry expertise while establishing its own operations, the Company's ability to deliver a smarter, faster, and more transparent way to buy and sell boats with Wizz Banger's AI, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

