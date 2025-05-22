GPO Plus, Inc.: GPOPlus+ Activates Field Teams in Las Vegas as Initial Phase of National Rollout Strategy

A new Field Operations & Retail Channel Engagement activation team has launched in Las Vegas to onboard 200 new stores and establish a scalable model for nationwide expansion.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB:GPOX), an AI-powered distributor revolutionizing product delivery to gas stations and convenience stores through its innovative, tech-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model, today announced the deployment of its Field Operations & Retail Channel Engagement sales team ("G-FORCE") in Las Vegas to drive new retail account growth and deepen market penetration.

G-FORCE is a field-based sales team designed to open new accounts, accelerate product placement, collect data at the store level, and increase revenue. The initial goal is to activate 200 new retail locations across the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

This hands-on activation initiative is part of a larger, coordinated growth strategy now being executed following a strong Q3, where GPOX reported a 30% reduction in operating expenses and a significant increase in gross margins from 15% to 28%. With operations streamlined and margins improving, the company is entering a new expansion phase, and a field activation team is a key growth lever within that framework.

"The field activation team is a critical component of our national rollout strategy," said Brett H. Pojunis , CEO of GPO Plus, Inc. "This program allows us to scale efficiently, connect directly with high-value retail partners, and apply what we learn to expand rapidly into new markets. Combined with our call center, digital ordering portal, and improved logistics, this strategy gives us a clear edge to open new markets and execute our billion-dollar vision."

This initiative is designed as a repeatable and scalable model. By deploying trained field teams in densely populated urban markets, GPOX bypasses traditional distribution bottlenecks and establishes direct relationships with independent retailers. The G-Force teams handle store onboarding, product education, merchandising, and order placement-closing the loop between sales strategy and in-store execution. Once the Las Vegas operation reaches maturity, GPOX plans to replicate this model in additional key markets as part of a structured national rollout.

The Las Vegas activation also complements GPOX's recently launched call center and DISTRO+ Wholesale Portal, both designed to increase velocity and reach across sales channels. Together, these initiatives significantly expand GPOX's total addressable market (TAM) and provide the scalable infrastructure needed to drive national growth.

