Dieppe, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - Canadian Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CAN) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has finalized the bulk sample extraction schematics and procedures for a bulk sampling program at its 100%-owned Lac Arsenault Gold Project, located in the Gaspé region of eastern Quebec.

The extraction schematics and procedures outline the removal of mineralized material from surface at two key targets on the property: the Mersereau Vein and the Baker Vein.

The planned bulk sample is designed to confirm grade continuity, assess metallurgical recoveries, and provide critical technical and economic data to guide the next phase of development. All extracted material will be processed at an off-site toll milling facility, and proceeds from any gold recovered will be used to support ongoing exploration, corporate growth initiatives, and potential dividends to shareholders.

The Company is currently awaiting the necessary approvals from the Government of Quebec to permit the execution of the bulk sample extraction as outlined in the finalized schematics. Canadian Gold is actively engaged with regulators to ensure all requirements are met efficiently and responsibly.

Illustration 1: Plan View of the Mersereau Vein and Baker Vein at Lac Arsenault





Map illustrating the surface trace of the Mersereau and Baker veins

Marketing and Advertising Engagement

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising/e-marketing contract with 1000903966 Ontario Inc. to provide marketing services, including social media engagement through X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, YouTube, and Reddit.

The initial term of the agreement is for 365 days, starting on May 20th, 2025, and may be renewed by mutual written agreement. At the start of each 90-day period, 1000903966 Ontario Inc. will be paid CAD$37,500 plus applicable taxes. Subject to the digital marketing budget, quarterly payments may be accelerated by mutual agreement without changing the total compensation during the one-year engagement period.

Qualified Person

Mark Smethurst, P. Geo and a Director for Canadian Gold Resources Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About Canadian Gold Resources Inc.

Canadian Gold Resources Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on high-potential gold assets in Canada. Its flagship Lac Arsenault Project, located in Quebec's Gaspé Peninsula, targets high-grade, vein-hosted gold systems with strong surface and subsurface indicators of economic mineralization.

