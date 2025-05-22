Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) ("Kingsmen" or the "Company") is pleased to report the signing of a diamond drill contract. A drill rig is being mobilized to site and the diamond drill program will commence immediately on its 100% owned Las Coloradas silver project. All permits and land access agreements are in place across the project area. The Las Coloradas project is in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, Chihuahua Mexico.

A total of 14 holes have been proposed for drilling in this drill program.The program will be focused on the Soledad and Soledad II structures/vein systems where surface sampling of residual mineralization in historic workings and the historic past producing underground Las Coloradas mine has yielded significant silver grades and, locally, anomalous gold values. The current phase of drilling will commence with one core rig and, subject to results, is expected to continue in multiple sequential phases of drilling during 2025. Assay results from the drill program will be announced as soon as they are received and compiled.

President, Scott Emerson commented, "We're thrilled to be able to launch our initial drill program at our Las Coloradas project. It's rare to control a project in the prolific Parral Mining District that hosts documented high-grade silver, but which is essentially untested due to its previously fragmented ownership. After months of rigorous technical work, culminating in our recent IP geophysical survey, we interpret a deeper, coherent mineralizing system at Las Coloradas than has been documented or tested to date. This campaign marks a pivotal moment for Kingsmen shareholders as we embark on a well-designed drill program that we believe gives us an excellent chance of discovery."

About Las Coloradas

The Las Coloradas Project (8.5 km2 -3.3 sq miles) represents a consolidation of a historic mining district which covers numerous silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper mines previously exploited by ASARCO (American Smelting and Refining Company), the U.S. based subsidiary of Grupo Mexico.

Las Coloradas is in the Parral mining district of the Central Mexican Silver Belt, and is located approximately 30 kilometers southeast of the city of Hidalgo de Parral and 40 kilometers east of the San Francisco de Oro and Santa Barbara mining districts where several old major mines are located, such as La Prieta, Veta Colorada, Palmilla, Esmeralda, San Francisco del Oro and Santa Barbara. As well, new major mining projects are currently being explored in the district; Cordero (Discovery Silver Corp.), 35 kms north of Parral, and La Cigarra (Kootenay Silver Inc.), 35 kms northwest of Parral. Click here to see locator map: https://www.kingsmenresources.com/area-history.

Qualified Person

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo., a director of Kingsmen and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure set out in this news release.

About Kingsmen Resources

Kingsmen Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% held Las Coloradas Project located in the prolific mining district of Parral Mexico. The project hosts the historic past producing high-grade silver mine, Las Coloradas. It is considered to be prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other, on-trend, high-grade deposits. In addition, the company has a 1% NSR on the La Trini claims which forms part of the Los Ricos North project operated by GoGold Resources Inc. in Mexico. Kingsmen is a publicly-traded company (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board,

Signed: "Scott Emerson"

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement:

Certain disclosure contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These statements may relate to this news release and other matters identified in the Company's public filings. In making the forward-looking statements the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; planned work programs; permitting; and community relations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253000

SOURCE: Kingsmen Resources Ltd