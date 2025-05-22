US Med-Equip Expands to Tulsa to Support Growing Demand for Rental Medical Equipment, Services

TULSA, OKLAHOMA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / US Med-Equip ( USME ), a leading provider of rented medical equipment, opened a new branch in Tulsa to help Green Country hospitals access critical equipment faster amid shifting patient care needs.

Photo Credit: Photographer Damon Platt and Green Country Tourism

Recognized as an Inc. "Power Partner" for helping hospitals deliver the highest quality care without the high costs of owning seldom-used equipment, USME's newest branch extends the company's reach in the Southwest for faster-than-ever delivery, service, and pickup of critical equipment.

"This new location , alongside our Oklahoma City branch,?brings our teams closer to healthcare heroes across Oklahoma and neighboring states who count on us to deliver equipment right, ready and on time 24/7," said Greg Salario, CEO of USME. "Whether delivering neonatal equipment during a summer baby boom or moving in specialty beds for bariatric patients, hospital partners turn to us for on-demand equipment that meets the highest patient-ready standards."

From infusion pumps, ventilators, ultrasounds and patient monitors to beds and therapeutic surfaces, USME provides thousands of pieces of equipment to hospitals nationwide -?whenever and wherever it's needed. The company's 24/7/365 support and two-hour-plus-drive-time delivery standard help hospitals minimize any delay in patient care while reducing the burden of owning and maintaining rarely used assets.

The Tulsa branch expands USME's presence beyond its more than 90 locations nationwide, staffed by teams who uphold rigorous, industry-leading standards for maintenance, cleanliness and quality assurance.

The "Top Workplace" partners with thousands of hospitals to provide rented medical equipment on demand, onsite biomedical support and asset management services, and technology solutions proven to help give clinicians more time for patient care.

